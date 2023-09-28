WORLD
More than 2,500 refugees dead or missing in Mediterranean this year — UN
Fresh UN figures mark a large increase over 1,680 dead or missing refugees in the same period in 2022.
Crew members of Geo Barents migrant rescue ship distribute life jackets to a group of 61 migrants and refugees on a wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Libya on September 28, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2023

More than 2,500 migrants and refugees have died or went missing while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe so far in 2023, a UN High Commissioner for Refugees official said.

"By September 24, over 2,500 people were accounted as dead or missing in 2023 alone," Ruven Menikdiwela, director of the UNHCR New York office, told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

That number marked a large increase over the 1,680 dead or missing refugees in the same period in 2022.

"Lives are also lost on land, away from public attention," she added.

The land journey from sub-Saharan African countries, where many of the refugees and migrants hail from, to departure points on the Tunisian and Libyan coasts "remains one of the world's most dangerous," Menikdiwela said.

The migrants and refugees "risk death and gross human rights violations at every step," said Menikdiwela.

Over 30,000 rescued

In total, some 186,000 people arrived by sea in southern Europe from January to September 24, landing in Italy, Greece, Spain, Cyprus and Malta.

The majority, over 130,000 people, arrived in Italy, marking an increase of 83 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

As for departure points, between January and August of this year it is estimated that more than 102,000 refugees and migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean from Tunisia and 45,000 from Libya.

An estimated 31,000 people were rescued at sea or intercepted and disembarked in Tunisia, and 10,600 in Libya, Menikdiwela said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
