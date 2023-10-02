WORLD
Australian PM rallies support for 'doomed' Indigenous referendum
Opinion polls show the landmark referendum on October 14 is almost certain to be rejected, seen as a major blow to the Anthony Albanese's Labour government.
Early voting on the referendum in New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory will begin on Tuesday. / Photo: AFP
October 2, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that he would focus on having one-on-one conversations with Australians to rally support for the Indigenous referendum, as early voting began in some parts of the country.

In a landmark referendum, Australians will decide on October 14 whether to approve altering the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body called the "Voice to Parliament" that can give advice on matters that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The proposal, backed by Albanese's Labour government, has been struggling to get majority support with recent opinion polls showing voters will reject it.

Some voters who had switched their stance said the Voice was creating distraction from their top two issues - the cost of living and the cost of housing.

In a bid to mobilise support, Albanese said if Australians are focused on what the question is from the referendum amid the distractions, they will vote yes, and there is nothing to fear from this campaign.

"I sincerely think the key to the next fortnight is those one-on-one conversations with people to accept this request of the overwhelming majority of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," he said in Melbourne where early voting began on Monday.

Early voting on the referendum in New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory will begin on Tuesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
