The repatriation of the ancient tomb stele — an ancient standing stone slab with a woman’s bust carved on it in bas relief — that had been stolen from Zeugma in Gaziantep province, Türkiye in July this year, was the latest feather in the cap of the country’s specialised Anti-Trafficking Department unit under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Zeugma tomb stele is also a reminder of the vast cultural and historical riches that have been stolen from Türkiye and are now on display in museums across the globe, as well as the unknown numbers that lay in their inventories, besides those held in secret by private collectors.

Many of these treasures were stolen by unscrupulous interlopers, the most famous being Albert-Sorlin Dorigny, a French-origin dentist who lived and worked in Istanbul in the late 1800s. A private collector, he had managed to secure permission to undertake restoration work on the iconic Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia mosque) under the pretext of preservation and upkeep.

The Ayasofya tiles

However, Dorigny's true intentions were far from honourable. Using the promise of restoration as a veil, he embarked on a covert operation within the sacred walls of the Ayasofya.

During the meticulous restoration efforts conducted on several of the building's structures, Dorigny surreptitiously removed a collection of priceless 16th-century tiles, carefully spiriting them away to his clandestine destination: Paris.

In the heart of the French capital, he seamlessly integrated these stolen treasures into the esteemed collections of some of the world's most renowned museums — the Louvre, the Musee des Art Decoratifs, and the Musee de Sevres.

Meanwhile, back in Ayasofya, the missing original Iznik tiles were surreptitiously substituted with expertly crafted imitations. For years, this audacious art heist remained hidden from the world's gaze, an undetected act of cultural theft that would eventually be exposed in the most unexpected of ways.

It wasn't until a single forged tile, mimicking its genuine counterparts, dislodged from its rightful place that the truth came to light. As the tile fell, it unveiled a crucial piece of evidence — an inscription bearing the name of a workshop known as "Choisleroi Seine”, which had been active in France during the 1800s. This unintentional revelation, tucked away on the reverse side of the tile, inadvertently unravelled the mystery behind the audacious theft.

Türkiye's historical legacy

The saga of historical artefact smuggling in Türkiye is a testament to the nation's unwavering commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage. This relentless battle is waged by a cadre of dedicated individuals and vigilant authorities who tirelessly labour to protect these invaluable treasures. They serve as the guardians of the past, ensuring that the stories, artistry and wisdom etched into these ancient artefacts continue to inspire, educate and illuminate the path forward for generations to come.

In this pursuit, the resolve to safeguard Türkiye's historical legacy becomes a beacon of hope, reminding us all that the preservation of knowledge, culture, and history is a shared responsibility — one that transcends borders, defies time and stands as a testament to the unyielding spirit of a nation deeply rooted in its history. It is a dedication that extends far beyond the challenges and adversities faced, serving as a powerful symbol of resilience and an enduring commitment to shape a brighter future.

Historical artefact smuggling is a global challenge that knows no boundaries, transcends cultures and spans centuries. It is a nefarious trade that pillages the world's shared heritage, robbing nations of their history and erasing the narratives of our ancestors. Yet, in the face of this relentless threat, a global community of archaeologists, historians, law enforcement agencies, and concerned citizens has banded together in a collective mission to combat the smuggling of these precious artefacts. Their unwavering dedication stands as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, resolute in its determination to protect our shared past for the benefit of all humanity.

This is a battle waged against the forces of time, greed and ignorance. Through collective effort and unwavering determination, this global community strives to ensure that these treasures endure, connecting us to our roots, enriching our understanding of history, and illuminating the path forward. It is a testament to the enduring power of human collaboration and the unyielding commitment to preserving the stories that bind us all.

Anti-Trafficking Department

At the apex of Türkiye’s fight against smuggling of cultural artefacts is the Anti-Trafficking Department. Over the years, this department has played a pivotal role in facilitating the return of numerous artefacts that had been illicitly taken out of the country, orchestrating their repatriation to their rightful home.

Zeynep Boz, the dedicated head of the Anti-Trafficking Department at Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, sheds light on the extensive efforts put forth in this crucial endeavour. She emphasises that their work involves a meticulous and exhaustive process of scanning museums, galleries, auction houses, direct sales transactions, and various other sources worldwide. Through these meticulous efforts, cultural assets that have been illegally removed from Türkiye are identified, catalogued, and prepared for repatriation.

Boz goes on to explain that the collaborative initiatives for the return of these unlawfully acquired cultural assets are conducted under the guidance and coordination of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with the invaluable support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of the Interior. The foundation of these repatriation requests is rooted in Türkiye's comprehensive legislative framework governing cultural assets and the principles outlined in international agreements.

The fight against historical artefact smuggling extends beyond Türkiye's borders. The nation has proactively engaged with various countries, signing bilateral agreements with nations such as the United States, Greece, Bulgaria, Iran, China, Turkmenistan, Romania, Peru, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, Switzerland, and Serbia. These agreements serve as vital tools in the ongoing battle to prevent the illicit trade of cultural heritage.

However, despite these commendable efforts, numerous artefacts are still awaiting repatriation, scattered across the globe. Boz emphasises that the quest to bring these precious pieces back home remains an ongoing mission. She states, "There are thousands of cultural assets of Anatolian origin scattered abroad. Many of these treasures have been unlawfully taken out of our country. Diligent and relentless efforts are being made to identify and recover these artefacts, some of which have found their way into foreign private museums and collections."

Moreover, there are instances where identified artefacts, as exemplified in the case of France, are indeed present in foreign collections. Yet, Turkish requests for the return of these national treasures often meet with silence from the French authorities. Similar situations are being addressed in Denmark, where artefacts held at Davids Samling, and in Germany, within the Berlin State Museums, have been identified as belonging to Türkiye. The processes aimed at their return and repatriation are ongoing, reflecting the persistence and dedication of Türkiye's cultural custodians in their unwavering commitment to preserving their nation's rich heritage.