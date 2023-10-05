TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams European Parliament’s motion on Azerbaijan's Karabakh
Turkish Foreign Ministry criticises European Parliament motion over recent events in the Karabakh region saying non-binding motion example of "irresponsibility, prejudice, bias, and ignorance."
Türkiye expressed hope for the future of the EU that the current EP, whose term of office will expire soon, gains a new composition made up of constructive, inclusive, and sensible representatives.  / Photo: AA Archive
October 5, 2023

Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned a European Parliament (EP) motion on recent events in the Karabakh region, saying that it is based on the rhetoric of some demagogic and discriminatory members of the EP targeting Türkiye.

“The non-binding motion titled ‘The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia’ adopted by the European Parliament (EP) today (October 5) is an example of irresponsibility, prejudice, bias, and ignorance,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry condemned the decision based on the rhetoric of a group of “demagogic and discriminatory” members of EP who have been pursuing decisions full of unfounded accusations and allegations against Türkiye.

European politics, where demagoguery, racism, Islamophobia, multiculturalism, and anti-integration are gradually gaining strength, is exposing itself with all its excesses in the EP with its current composition, it said.

Türkiye expressed hope for the future of the EU that the current EP, whose term of office will expire soon, gains a new composition made up of constructive, inclusive, and sensible representatives who are committed to the EU's fundamental values, it said.

RelatedAlmost all ethnic Armenians leave Karabakh as Azerbaijan claims control

Türkiye put great efforts into establishing permanent peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus, carrying out the normalisation process with Armenia, making a concrete contribution to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensuring peace based on the international law, in all areas of conflict and humanitarian crises, including the Ukraine war, it said.

The country mobilises all its means for the establishment of “fellowship and common interests” and is a fundamental actor whose weight and efforts are used in this direction under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ministry explained.

“We consider it a systemic weakness that such irresponsible texts, which no one takes into consideration but will attract the attention of marginal segments, can be presented to us as an EP decision, and we do not take them seriously,” it added.

Azerbaijan regained full control over its territory of Karabakh last month after taking counter-terrorism actions in the area, which resulted in the surrender of illegal armed groups, ending a decades-long conflict.

Authorities have repeatedly said that they will protect the rights and ensure the security of the Armenian residents in Karabakh, in accordance with Azerbaijan's law.

RelatedAzerbaijan's operations in Karabakh are against local mobs: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
