In the quiet corners of dusty bookshops and hidden alleys of the literary world, there exists a remarkable breed of individuals – the bibliopoles. These unsung heroes of the written word are not mere purveyors of books; they are guardians of history, champions of knowledge and stewards of human imagination.

With an unwavering passion for the printed page, bibliopoles journey through time and traverse the globe in search of literary treasures. They are the custodians of stories untold, the curators of forgotten tomes and the guides to uncharted intellectual realms.

In a world that is increasingly digital, the bibliopole remains a steadfast sentinel, reminding us that amidst the rush of progress, the magic of a well-worn book still holds the power to inspire, enlighten and connect us across generations.

Turkish bibliopoles, much like their counterparts around the world, are dedicated individuals who play a vital role in preserving and promoting the rich literary heritage of Türkiye. They are passionate about books, not just as objects but as vessels of culture, history and knowledge.

One such oddball is Adil Sarmusak, who, at the age of 82, has devoted his life to collecting rare old books and their rarer editions. "Selling old books is not just a trade; it's a profession that requires deep knowledge and reverence for the printed word," says Sarmusak. "I describe a bibliopole as a 'book doctor.' When a bibliopole holds a book, they must know it intimately. To be a bibliopole in Türkiye, you must have a strong command of Arabic, Persian and, of course, Ottoman Turkish."

These bibliopoles can often be found in the labyrinthine streets of Istanbul's historic districts, where centuries of written tradition have left their mark. They navigate the bustling markets, charming old bookstores and hidden gems of the city, seeking out rare manuscripts, antique editions and literary treasures that reflect Türkiye's diverse cultural tapestry.

One of the most iconic places for bibliopoles in Istanbul is the Sahaflar Carsisi, also known as the second-hand book bazaar. It holds the distinction of being the oldest book market in Istanbul, dating back to the Ottoman era. Here Sarmusak, with his wealth of knowledge and experience, is revered as the "Sahaflar Seyhi" or the "Sheikh of Bibliopoles".

"Bibliopole," explains Sarmusak, "dates back to the 14th century, when it was established during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Orhan Gazi in Bursa. It later moved to Edirne, the capital of the time, and from Edirne to Istanbul. The first place in Istanbul where bookshops operated were in the districts of Fatih and Eyup. Later, during the 15th century, when Fatih Sultan Mehmed built the Grand Bazaar, he allocated a space for bookshops. Even today, within the Grand Bazaar, there is a street called 'Sahaflar Sokagı' or Bibliopoles Street. These bookshops operated there until 1887, when an earthquake led them to gradually move to their current location near Bayezit Square."

In addition to their role as collectors and sellers, Turkish bibliopoles also serve as storytellers and cultural ambassadors. They share the narratives behind the books they curate, shedding light on the country's rich literary traditions, from classical Ottoman literature to modern Turkish authors. Through their efforts, they help bridge the past and present, connecting readers with the timeless wisdom and creativity contained within the pages of these books.

Moreover, Turkish bibliopoles contribute to the global literary community by fostering international dialogue. They often collaborate with collectors, scholars and enthusiasts from around the world, facilitating the exchange of ideas and rare literary finds. In this way, they help Türkiye's literary heritage resonate on a global scale.

The profession of bibliopole, often referred to as a rare or antiquarian book dealer, is indeed one that has evolved significantly in the modern world. While it may not be as widespread as it once was, it still holds a unique and valuable place in the world of literature and book collecting. Adil Sarmusak reflects on this evolution with a hint of sadness, "I cannot find anyone to pass this profession to, and that saddens me."

In a world where digitalisation and convenience often take precedence, the bibliopole stands as a reminder of the enduring value of printed words on bound pages. These dedicated individuals continue to uphold the legacy of literature, preserving the past for future generations. Their love for books, their commitment to culture, and their unwavering dedication ensure that the magic of a well-preserved book continues to enrich our lives, connecting us to the wisdom and stories of those who came before us.