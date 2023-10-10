WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel-Gaza conflict shows US Middle East policy 'failure': Putin
The Russian leader makes the comments while meeting Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Moscow, days after Hamas launched a massive military operation against Israel.
Israel-Gaza conflict shows US Middle East policy 'failure': Putin
Putin speaks of the "necessity to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state." / Photo: AFP
October 10, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Israel-Gaza conflict showed the "failure" of Washington's Middle East policy and called the creation of "an independent sovereign Palestinian state" a "necessity".

The Russian leader made the comments while meeting Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani in Moscow on Tuesday, days after Hamas launched a massive military operation against Israel.

"I think many people would agree with me that it's a clear example of the failure of US politics in the Middle East," Putin said.

He spoke of the "necessity to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state."

Putin said the US had "tried to monopolise regulating (the conflict) but, unfortunately, were not preoccupied with looking for compromises that would be acceptable for both sides."

'Most reliable' solution

The West had "not taken into account the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people," he said.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the creation of a Palestinian state was the "most reliable" solution for peace in Israel.

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday that a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, planned before the Hamas operation against Israel, to Moscow, was in preparation but did not give a date.

Moscow has said it was concerned that a foreign player could enter the conflict after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.

RelatedRegional peace only achievable with 'two-state solution': President Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us