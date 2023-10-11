WORLD
Israel keeps mum on demands over safe humanitarian corridor to Gaza
"We have no comment on this matter at the moment,' says an Israeli Foreign Ministry official.
Israel laid a siege to Gaza and warned Egypt on Tuesday of the consequences of allowing humanitarian aid to Gaza. / Photo: AP
October 11, 2023

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on Washington’s announcement of holding discussions with Tel Aviv and Cairo to establish a safe humanitarian corridor for civilians in Gaza.

An official at the ministry, requesting anonymity, told Türkiye's Anadolu on Wednesday: “We have no comment on this matter at the moment.”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced, in a press conference at the White House on Tuesday evening, that discussions were being held with Israel and Egypt regarding establishing a safe humanitarian corridor for civilians in Gaza.

An official of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said earlier today that Gaza is on the verge of “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened for the arrival of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, and water.”

The UN says that the number of displaced people in Gaza has risen to more than 200,000 as the Israeli bombing of Gaza continues.

No food, no electricity

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military operation by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
