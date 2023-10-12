Two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank when Israeli settlers sprayed bullets at a funeral for three Palestinians who had been killed in a settler attack the day before, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Footage showed Jewish settlers in their cars swerving into the funeral procession and cutting off the road to the village of Qusra, south of Nablus, before stopping and opening fire.

Health authorities identified the two men killed as a father and son: 62-year-old Ibrahim al Wadi, a local official in the Fatah party, and 25-year-old Ahmed al Wadi, an off-duty Palestinian security officer.

Residents near the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus and north of Ramallah reported that armed settlers have rampaged through villages and hurled stones at passing Palestinian cars since the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday.

Israeli army raids Jenin

Separately, the Israeli army on Thursday raided the city of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“A large Israeli military force entered the city of Jenin from several points,” witnesses told the Anadolu news agency.

Palestinian youth tried to prevent the raid, however, the Israeli Army responded with live and rubber bullets, witnesses added.

The Israeli forces detained Khaled al Hajj, a Hamas member, before leaving the city.

One person was injured during the raid, according to information received from the Ibn Sina hospital in the region.

'Do not travel'

The US on Wednesday raised the travel warning for Israel and the West Bank to Level 3, urging its citizens to reconsider travelling to those places.

“Updated given the current security situation including increased travel restrictions for U.S. government employees,” a State Department statement said.

“Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning,” the statement said.

“The Travel Advisory for Gaza remains Level 4 – Do Not Travel,” it added.