TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye beat Croatia 1-0 in away match, leads EURO 2024 qualifying group
Turkish forward Baris Alper Yilmaz scores the winning goal against Croatia as Türkiye secures the top spot in the EURO 2024 qualifying group.
Türkiye beat Croatia 1-0 in away match, leads EURO 2024 qualifying group
The match against Croatia marks Montella's first win as the head coach of Türkiye. / Photo: AA
October 13, 2023

Visitors Türkiye have defeated Croatia 1-0 in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers to top Group D.

At Osijek's Opus Arena, Turkish forward Baris Alper Yilmaz scored the winning goal in the 30th minute.

Following a long through ball by Türkiye midfielder Salih Ozcan, Yilmaz chipped the ball over Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to put the ball into the empty net.

The Croatians seemed nervous as they were not expecting the visitors' lead.

Croatia put all their efforts into the attack in the second half. Croatian forward Dion Drena Beljo made an attempt, but his shot was saved by Türkiye's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 82nd minute.

After a few minutes, Cakir plunged to save another shot by Beljo.

In the 90th minute, a penalty for Croatia was ruled out after a VAR review by referee Anthony Taylor.

RelatedVincenzo Montella signs three-year contract with Türkiye

So Vincenzo Montella's team won the nail-biting match 1-0.

It was Montella's first win as head coach for Türkiye. The 49-year-old was hired in September.

Meanwhile, Croatia were handed their first loss in the group.

Leaders Türkiye have 13 points in six matches.

Croatia dropped to the second spot with 10 points, but they have a game in hand. Armenia and Wales have seven points each. Latvia, who have already been eliminated, beat Armenia 2-0 to get their first points in Group D.

In their next fixture, Türkiye will host Latvia on Sunday. Croatia will visit Wales in Cardiff on the same day.

The best two teams from each group will qualify for the EURO 2024. Host nation Germany has qualified automatically.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us