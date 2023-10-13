Palestine President warns of 2nd 'Nakba' as Israel readies Gaza invasion
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestine President warns of 2nd 'Nakba' as Israel readies Gaza invasionThe Nakba, or "catastrophe", refers to some 760,000 Palestinians expelled from their homes during the 1948 war coinciding with Israel's creation.
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building hit during an Israeli air strike as an injured woman is helped in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photo: AFP  / AFP
October 13, 2023

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has warned against a "second Nakba" facing Palestinians after the Israeli army asked more than one million people to relocate ahead of a possible ground offensive.

Abbas "completely rejects the forced displacement of our people from the Gaza Strip, because it will be tantamount to a second Nakba for our people," he said on Friday, according to a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Nakba, or "catastrophe", refers to some 760,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1948 war that coincided with Israel's creation.

His remarks came after the Israeli military dropped leaflets on blockaded Gaza, warning people to flee from the north, an area home to some 1.1 million people.

Abbas met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Friday.

RelatedExplained: A look-back at the Israeli invasions of Gaza

Abbas's Palestinian Authority is seated in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank while Gaza is under the Hamas group.

Israeli forces have launched thousands of strikes on Gaza since Saturday, killing more than 1,530 people according to a health ministry toll.

The war erupted in the wake of cross-border attacks by Hamas militants, which killed more than 1,300 people, the Israeli military said.

RelatedIn photos: This is what Israel's bombs are doing to Gaza's children
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us