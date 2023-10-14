TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Gaza needs urgent access to humanitarian aid: Turkish FM, Egyptian president
As Israel cuts off electricity, food and water to Palestine's Gaza and orders evacuations for an anticipated ground attack, Türkiye and Egypt call for end to collective punishment of Gaza residents.
Gaza needs urgent access to humanitarian aid: Turkish FM, Egyptian president
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el Sisi, both underlining the importance of preventing collective punishment for the people of Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 14, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi have reiterated calls for safe and urgent access to humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine's Gaza.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Saturday, Fidan and Sisi also stressed the importance of preventing collective punishment for the people of Gaza such as “siege, famine or displacement,” Egypt's Presidency said.

Fidan and Sisi “reached a consensus on the extreme danger of the current situation and its threat to the stability and security of the region, which requires intensifying international efforts to immediately end the violence, restore calm,” it added.

They also discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Egypt, and the Egyptian President expressed his satisfaction with the developments seen in bilateral relations within the framework of mutual respect and common interests.

Sisi drew attention to the importance of continuing to work to improve the relations between the two countries and take them to a new level in the future, to continue mutual steps to activate various bilateral cooperation mechanisms and to achieve concrete progress.

RelatedThird Turkish plane arrives in Egypt with humanitarian aid for Gaza

Türkiye-Egypt relations

In a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry later on Saturday, Fidan said that the relations between Türkiye and Egypt “have entered a brand new era in which we turn our horizons to the future and focus on cooperation.”

“Reviving the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council is on our agenda. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, energy, aviation, tourism, culture, education, communication, and defence industry,” he said.

Fidan said that the bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Egypt reached almost $10 billion last year, adding the new target for the next five years is $15 billion.

The Turkish foreign minister is on a two-day official visit to Cairo at the invitation of Shoukry, during which he also met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who came to Egypt to address the current Mideast crisis.

His visit comes as hostilities between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel have entered their second week, with embattled Gaza bordering northeast Egypt facing Israeli airstrikes, a cutoff of basic utilities, and an order for over 1 million residents to evacuate their homes in the north and go to the south.

Türkiye has so far sent three planes with humanitarian relief to an Egyptian airport in the hope of sending them to neighbouring Gaza.

RelatedTurkish FM Fidan holds several talks over Israel-Palestine clash
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us