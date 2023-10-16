TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan, Hamas leader Haniyeh discuss possibility of releasing civilians
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh had a phone call regarding the latest developments in Palestine.
Turkish FM Fidan, Hamas leader Haniyeh discuss possibility of releasing civilians
Fidan and Haniyeh discussed recent developments in Palestine and possibility of releasing civilians on Monday over the phone, the ministry said in a statement. / Photo: AA
October 16, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh had a phone call regarding the latest developments in Palestine, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues into its second week, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Haniyeh discussed recent developments in Palestine and possibility of releasing civilians on Monday over the phone, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

The fighting began on Oct. 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased Jewish settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Since then the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded territory has risen to 2,808, including 853 children, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Monday.

In Israel, 1,400 have been killed.

The issue of civilians being held by Hamas has drawn interest, with Turkish officials speaking of a possibly mediating an exchange of detainees between Israel and the Palestinian group.

Some have expressed hope that civilians held by Hamas, who may be at risk in the event of an Israeli ground operation, could provide Tel Aviv with a reason to delay such an operation.

RelatedErdogan: No justification for attacks on Gaza

Phone calls with Omani and Pakistani counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had phone calls with his Omani and Pakistani counterparts as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas continues to claim lives, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan on Monday separately discussed developments in Israel and Palestine and Israel's attacks on Gaza as well as the humanitarian situation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi and Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

RelatedTürkiye ‘rejects, condemns’ attacks targeting civilians in Palestine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us