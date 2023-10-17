Türkiye's foreign minister has put forth a proposal for a guarantor system in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Ankara's central role in shaping the idea.

Addressing reporters in an exclusive press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in the capital, Hakan Fidan emphasised the need for multiple countries, including Türkiye, to act as guarantors once both parties reach an agreement, with the responsibility to ensure its implementation.

Fidan also emphasised the importance of international pressure on Israel to adopt a two-state solution, saying Türkiye shared its views on this issue with the parties.

Discussions between the Turkish foreign minister and the US revealed that the Biden administration supported a two-state solution.

Fidan pointed out the need for the international community to take a more active role in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue. Also, he highlighted that deploying a peacekeeping force from Türkiye to the region was not on the agenda, but he emphasised the importance of initiating steps toward a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace.

There is a necessity for regional countries to take responsibility and adopt a unified stance when dealing with any party in violation of the agreement, he said.

Stressing the importance of transforming the current situation into an opportunity for peace, he said the presence of guarantor countries would be pivotal in achieving a sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Related Turkish FM Fidan, Hamas leader Haniyeh discuss possibility of releasing civilians

He said that US and Western military and political backing could provide an amount of deterrence, adding: "Until peace is guaranteed, the state and people of Israel in the region will never feel secure. In their continuous pursuit of security, they will feel the need to oppress others and resort to violence. This cycle will perpetuate itself."

While Türkiye has proposed the idea of guarantorship, the specifics and framework still need further discussion, he said.

Fidan also highlighted the importance of Ankara's role in international discussions, underlining that 95 percent of its foreign phone calls on the matter were initiated by the other side, pointing to Türkiye's significance in the region.

Mentioning a recent conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said a potential unified position between China and Russia, as UN Security Council members, would be significant.

"China's increased attention to regional issues compared to the past is also noteworthy. Our views largely align on the matter of Palestine.

"Our (Türkiye's) perspectives already reflect universal truths. The fundamental issue lies in the international system's failure to develop a concrete position," he said

Related Gaza faces 'serious epidemics' as besieged enclave runs out of water

Israel's Gaza bombardment unacceptable

Expressing strong disapproval of Israel's actions in Gaza, the top Turkish top diplomat highlighted the devastating impact on the civilian population and infrastructure.

"Israel's unprecedented and intensive bombing of Gaza thus far, resulting in a significant number of civilian casualties, and its disruption of electricity, water, and fuel supplies, essentially subjecting the area to deprivation and hunger, are unacceptable," he said.

Furthermore, "we do not accept the displacement of the civilian population through intimidation from their places of residence, especially from the north to the south of Gaza," he added.

Fidan went on to highlight the need for immediate efforts to halt attacks against civilians, allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, and minimise negative impacts on the civilian population.

Türkiye, he said, is actively pursuing opportunities to turn the crisis into an avenue for peace.

Having long suspended the notion of a two-state solution to the conflict, Israel has been shifting its focus from peace negotiations with Palestinians to seeking reconciliation with other Arab nations, Fidan noted, adding that this has led to significant setbacks in the peace process.

He said Israel had in the past faced problems of acceptance by Arab and other countries in the region. "Once its existence was acknowledged, refusing to accept the other side became easier," he added.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, displacing over 1 million people — almost half the enclave’s total population, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out as civilians flee to its southern region following an Israeli warning to evacuate its northern areas.

The fighting began when Hamas on October 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

At least 2,848 Palestinians, including 750 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.