WORLD
3 MIN READ
Angry protests across Muslim world continue after Gaza hospital tragedy
Hamas also calls for region-wide protests on Friday and Saturday, demanding the "expulsion of the ambassadors of the Zionist entity in all Arab and Islamic capitals".
Angry protests across Muslim world continue after Gaza hospital tragedy
Protesters attend an anti-Israel protest in Tehran, Iran after deadly hospital attack. / Photo: Reuters
October 18, 2023

Thousands have rallied across the Arab and Muslim world to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in an Israeli strike on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Palestine's Gaza.

Condemnation was widespread across the region and angry crowds gathered on Wednesday after calls from Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and Palestinian factions for mass mobilisation.

Protesters took to the streets of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and Nablus, shouting "Free, free Palestine".

"Death to America, death to Israel," hundreds of Hezbollah supporters chanted at a rally in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"The Israelis will try to target more hospitals, rescue workers, civil defence volunteers and Gaza's residents without flinching, in order to push Gaza's people out," senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine told the demonstrators.

Thousands of people demonstrated across Egypt in solidarity with Gaza after 12 days of Israeli bombardment, Egyptian media reported.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi had said that if he called for protests in support of the Palestinian cause, "you would see millions" on the streets of Egypt - where protests are banned.

In Germany, people protest against Israel's hospital bombing outside the Chancellery in Berlin.

RelatedIsrael has committed war crime bombing Gaza hospital, experts say

'No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land'

In Tunisia, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the French embassy, condemning Western support for Israel.

Some waved Palestinian flags while others demanded the ambassador be expelled, accusing France of being among the Western "allies of the Zionists".

Some 5,000 Jordanians gathered outside the Israeli embassy, demanding the expulsion of Israel's diplomatic mission.

Security forces blocked off roads leading to the embassy but the size of the demonstration looked set to swell due to the anger in Jordan, which is home to many Palestinian refugees.

"No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land," protesters chanted, brandishing Palestinian flags.

In Iraq, hundreds protested in the capital Baghdad, brandishing Palestinian flags.

In the Syrian capital Damascus, hundreds of people with Palestinian flags gathered near the parliament.

"Martyrdom or victory," one banner read.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan also called for region-wide protests on Friday and Saturday, demanding the "expulsion of the ambassadors of the Zionist entity in all Arab and Islamic capitals".

RelatedTürkiye to declare three-days of national mourning for Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us