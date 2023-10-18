Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meric Yilmaz has urged the immediate opening of a humanitarian aid corridor in Palestine's Gaza, condemning the Israeli attack on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital and expressing sorrow over the loss of at least 500 people.

There are basic principles of international humanitarian law that must be followed in times of war, no matter where in the world, Yilmaz said on Wednesday.

She noted that the Turkish Red Crescent is a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) within the scope of the Geneva Convention, emphasising the importance of adhering to such principles.

Yilmaz explained that the most important of these principles are "allowing humanitarian aid, keeping the humanitarian aid corridor open, and keeping civilians safe."

"While the whole world is emphasising these clearly evident principles, we are heartbroken by the attack carried out yesterday," she said.

She expressed "deep sadness" about the hospital attack on Tuesday evening, which violated these established principles.

The Israeli forces carried out the attack while the hospital was without power and injured people, including women and children, were being treated by dedicated healthcare workers.

'Even in war, there should be honour'

Yilmaz said there are infants in incubators, patients in hospitals who rely on respiratory systems, and surgeries that must be performed, all of which require electricity.

She mentioned that the Turkish Red Crescent treated both Turkish and enemy soldiers during World War I.

"Even in war, there is honour. People fight in conflicts, but civilians, women, and children should not be targeted".

"Targeting a place like a hospital is something we cannot even fathom," she said, condemning these attacks on people.

As a humanitarian aid organisation and member of the IFRC, "we call on the world to raise its voice against these attacks."

‘Aid corridor must be opened’

Yilmaz stressed that three planes carrying humanitarian aid were sent to Gaza in collaboration with AFAD, but mentioned that the aid is currently being struck at the Rafah Border Crossing on the Egyptian side.

The Turkish Red Crescent president said the aid materials waiting at the Rafah Border Crossing would be delivered as soon as the border opened.

"As the Turkish Red Crescent, we are prepared to provide any and all assistance in the establishment of field hospitals. Furthermore, plans are being made to send a ship to the region through a joint organisation of Turkish aid agencies.

"We have also launched a fundraising campaign for Palestine at the Turkish Red Crescent. We are currently only accepting cash donations in this campaign because a humanitarian aid corridor to deliver in-kind donations to the area is not yet in place," she explained.

“We are continuing our preparations for the distribution of humanitarian aid materials sourced from Egypt to Gaza on one hand and for our local personnel in Palestine to acquire and distribute materials from Gaza on the other."