Israeli defence minister tells troops to prepare for ground assault in Gaza
"Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside, I promise you," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says.
Shortly after Gallant's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video of himself with troops near the border promising victory. / Photo: Reuters
October 19, 2023

Israel’s defence minister has told ground troops to be ready to enter Gaza, though he was not saying when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border on Thursday, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to "get organised, be ready" for an order to move in.

Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside," he said. "I promise you."

Shortly after Gallant's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video of himself with troops near the border promising victory.

Gaza under total siege

The latest conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct.7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers. The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron in Gaza with the deadliest attack in its 75-year history by vowing to destroy Hamas, putting the entire Gaza's 2.3 million people under a total siege, and bombarding the enclave in strikes that have killed thousands and made more than a million homeless.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
