Friday, October 20, 2023

1917 GMT — The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Israeli forces threatened to bomb the Al Quds Hospital in Gaza, which is sheltering thousands of displaced women and children.

As many as "12,000 displaced people, including 70 percent children and women, are in imminent danger after Israeli forces threatened to bomb Al Quds Hospital and demanded evacuation," the humanitarian organisation said on X.

"This place could turn to ashes if those threats are carried out."

"Is there a world power capable of stopping the threats of the Israeli occupation army to bomb hospitals with innocent civilians inside?" the PRCS said.

It called on the international community to "act urgently" to avert "another catastrophe like Al Ahli Hospital."

1900 GMT — Biden's Israel visit amounted to approval of destruction in Gaza: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel this week amounted to US approval of the destruction in Gaza, and added this was "noted by history".

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan said Israel had "changed the narrative" about its involvement in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, and added he hoped a summit in Cairo on Saturday would yield an agreement to stop Israel's offensive.

"Of course, Biden coming there under these circumstances and being in a position, in a way, of approving the destruction in Gaza, is being noted by history," Fidan said.

"For many, this is not a surprise, but it creates a perception that may cause many different outcomes for America."

He also said Turkey was proposing a guarantorship system to counterparts to find a lasting solution to the conflict, adding Türkiye was ready to be a guarantor for the Palestinian side.

He also called on other regional countries to be involved in this.

1859 GMT — Two US hostages released by Hamas in Israel: PM office

Two US hostages kidnapped by Hamas have been released and are in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said after the group announced it had freed the Americans.

The premier's office named the women released as Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan, who were abducted from Nahal Oz kibbutz during Hamas' shock cross-border operation on October 7 and taken to nearby Gaza.

1847 GMT — Inability to save lives in Gaza "epical failure" of UN, international community: UN envoy

The inability to maintain peace and security and save lives in Gaza is an “epical failure” of the United Nations and the international community, the UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories said.

Francesca Albanese, in a video interview, told Anadolu that she does not see a strategy that would bring an end to the bloodshed and bombings in Gaza.

“I do not see a UN strategy. I do not see any political strategy to stop the slaughtering of civilians in line with what international law requires to prevent atrocious crimes.”

“There's no way that this can be called legitimate self-defence. There is nothing that the concept of self-defence is slaughtering civilians,” he added.

1814 GMT — 'Come on UN, do something': Over 100 people attend pro-Palestine rally outside UN office in Geneva

More than a hundred demonstrators gathered outside the UN office in Geneva to show solidarity with Palestine amid intensifying violence in Gaza.

The crowd, carrying Palestinian flags, chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine," and criticised Israel.

Other messages on placards included "Come on UN, do something," "Not a war, a genocide," and "Free Palestine."

Many were also seen wearing "kufiyye," a traditional headdress considered a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

1751 GMT — Turkish, British foreign ministers discuss developments in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his British counterpart James Cleverly met in Ankara to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, the Palestine enclave under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7.

"Latest developments regarding Palestine-Israel conflict were discussed at the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1743 GMT — Forced migration of Palestinians 'unacceptable,' Turkish president tells Egyptian counterpart

Forced migration of Palestinians is "unacceptable," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi over the phone.

"Forcing the Palestinians in Gaza to migrate from their homeland is unacceptable," President Erdogan said, stressing that "Türkiye will continue to make every effort in order for peace to be ensured and for humanitarian aid as well as healthcare services to be immediately delivered to Gaza," according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The call addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict that is getting "increasingly graver," "human rights violations committed by Israel against the innocent civilians in Gaza," and steps that could be taken for resolution.

Saying that atrocities on the Palestinian lands were "further deepening," President Erdogan noted that the "silence of Western countries" on the bombings of hospitals, schools and places of worship "causes the fire in Gaza to grow bigger."

1740 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli fire in occupied West Bank rises to 83

A total of 83 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, according to the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, the latest casualties were two Palestinian boys – 15-year-old Suhaib Iyad Muhammad Al Sous in the town of Beitunia and 17-year-old Uday Fawaz Mansour in the town of Huwara.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced in a statement that its crews "dealt with dozens of casualties in confrontations with the Israeli army in various governorates of the occupied West Bank, including 24 injuries by live bullets."

The West Bank is witnessing rising tension and field confrontations between Palestinians and the Israeli army, coinciding with the deterioration of the situation in Gaza.

1712 GMT — Hamas releases two US hostages 'for humanitarian reasons'

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades has released two US hostages - a mother and her daughter - "for humanitarian reasons" in response to Qatari mediation efforts, its spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a statement.

Abu Ubaida said they released the citizens "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (President Joe) Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."

Israel confirmed that Hamas has released two hostages, Israel's Channel 13 News and Kan public broadcaster reported.

The source of the Israeli confirmation was not disclosed and it was not immediately clear where the hostages were released to.

1710 GMT — Russia's deputy foreign minister to take part in Gaza peace summit in Cairo: RIA

Special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Middle East and Africa, deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov will take part in a peace conference on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Cairo, state-run Russian RIA news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Egypt is planning to host an international conference on Saturday to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

1655 GMT — Biden thinks aid trucks will get through to Gaza within two days

US President Joe Biden said he believes trucks with aid will get through to Gaza in the next 24-48 hours.

Palestinian fighters Hamas launched an operation in Israel on Oct. 7. Since then Israel has bombed Gaza with air strikes.

At least 4,137 Palestinians have been killed, including hundreds of children, in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

1612 GMT — UN reiterates call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

A senior UN official called for a humanitarian ceasefire as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict entered its 14th day.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, addressed the UN Security Council during a meeting on "peace through dialogue."

"The dangerous and escalating situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory is a bitter reminder of the urgent need for an end to the horrific violence and immediate humanitarian ceasefire, and the pathway to negotiations towards just lasting and comprehensive political solution," he said.

1551 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza 'amounting to genocide'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, which he said amounted to genocide and urged the international community to work for a humanitarian ceasefire in the region.

In a post on social messaging platform X, Erdogan also said Israel was provoking non-regional actors instead of turning back from its mistakes in Gaza, adding that the region needed saving from the "frenzy of madness" supported by Western powers and media.

"I repeat my call for the Israeli leadership to never expand the scope of its attacks on civilians and to immediately end its operations amounting to genocide," Erdogan said.

He said Ankara was working to end the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces before they reached "a point of no return"

1547 GMT — British PM Sunak meets Palestine's Abbas in Cairo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo and underscored the need for aid to be allowed into Gaza and for Hamas and Israel to avoid civilian casualties in their conflict, Sunak's office said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his deep condolences for the loss of civilian lives in Gaza ... The leaders agreed on the need for all parties to take steps to protect civilians," Sunak's office said in a statement following the meeting.

The Prime Minister underscored his commitment to opening up humanitarian access to Gaza," the statement added.

1541 GMT — Trucks mass at Gaza border as they wait to bring aid to desperate Palestinians

Satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press show a long convoy of trucks filled with humanitarian aid waiting to cross the border from Egypt to Gaza.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tonnes of aid were positioned near the crossing, according to aid officials.

The provisions are intended to bring some relief to the Palestinians in Gaza, which is being blockaded by Israel in response to the Oct. 7 operation by Hamas fighters on towns in southern Israel.

1539 GMT — Israeli bombardment in Gaza 'goes beyond right to self-defence': Egypt’s Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said Israeli bombardment of Gaza “goes beyond the right to self-defence,” and called for the revival of peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis.

“We must all take action to contain developments that may become uncontrollable regionally,” the Egyptian president said during discussions with visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, state media reported.

Sisi mentioned civilian casualties in the besieged Palestinian enclave, saying “We all need to take action to so that the fighting does not cause the death of more civilians."

The Egyptian president also emphasised on the necessity of continuing the flow of aid to the Gaza, including medical and humanitarian supplies.

1507 GMT —Israel orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

The Israeli military has announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, after days of clashes with Hezbollah militants along the border with Lebanon.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and Palestinian factions have traded cross-border fire with Israel for days, after Hamas fighters launched an operation in southern Israel on October 7.

1454 GMT — US Republican senators ask tech firms about content moderation in Israel-Hamas conflict

A US Senate panel's Republican lawmakers sent a letter to tech companies Meta Platforms, Google, TikTok and X, formerly called Twitter, seeking information on their content moderation policies in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the senators said.

The Republican lawmakers of the US Senate Commerce Committee said they asked the companies "to commit to fully preserving a documentary history of Hamas's atrocities."

1431 GMT — Biden requests $105B package, including Ukraine, Israel funds

US President Joe Biden requested a massive $105 billion security package, including $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel - but paralysis in Congress means it will hit an immediate wall.

"The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities," White House Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress.

1416 GMT — Russia condemns strike on Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza

Russia condemned a strike on a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza, which was sheltering displaced people.

"We categorically reject the indiscriminate use of force, we categorically reject strikes from whichever side they are carried out on civilian objects, naturally, we condemn and proceed from the fact that this issue will be investigated accordingly," Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman Alexey Zaytsev said in response to Anadolu's question at a news conference in Moscow.

The official also "categorically" condemned any attacks on civilian infrastructure.

1409 GMT — Iraqis stage sit-in at Iraq-Jordan border calling for end to Gaza blockade

Hundreds of supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups gathered at Iraq's main border crossing with Jordan to express solidarity with Gaza and call for an end to the blockade imposed by Israel.

Some 800 supporters of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of mainly Shis armed group, departed from Baghdad late in buses for the Iraqi-Jordanian border crossing in western Anbar province.

It is the closest access point from Iraq to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Amid heavy security, protesters set up tents and staged a sit-in, demanding that Israel allow aid into Gaza.

"No to Israel and normalisation," they chanted while waving Palestinian flags.

1405 GMT —Clashes erupt in West Bank as Palestinians protest Israeli attacks on Gaza

Clashes erupt in the occupied West Bank as Palestinians protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that clashes occurred at the entrance of Ramallah city, central to the West Bank, following a protest by Palestinians.

The Israeli army employed live and rubber-coated bullets, as well as tear gas canisters, to disperse the Palestinians who were throwing rocks at the Israeli forces. Meanwhile, clashes were reported near the Israeli Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah city, near the entrance of Bethlehem city, and in Nablus city in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported treating three Palestinians injured by Israeli live fire.

1401 GMT — Israeli forces detain 80 more Palestinians in West Bank operations

Israeli forces detained 80 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied West Bank. According to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israeli forces carried out operations in the West Bank throughout the night and in the morning to detain Palestinians.

In the cities of Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, and Tulkarm in the West Bank, 80 Palestinians, including members of the Legislative Council, two journalists, and former prisoners, were detained by the Israeli forces.

1348 GMT — Russia advises against travel to Israel and Lebanon

Russia advised its citizens against travelling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories amid flaring tensions over Israel's war with Hamas. "The situation in the Middle East is heating up," Moscow's foreign ministry said.

"The number of casualties and injuries is rising. Mass protests are taking place around the world."

"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens refrain from travelling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories," it warned.

1344 GMT — German interior minister calls for deportation of Hamas supporters

Germany's interior minister said Hamas supporters should be deported from the country where possible, adding that authorities would keep a close eye on potential attackers.

"If we are able to deport Hamas supporters, we must do this," Nancy Faeser told reporters following talks with officials at the Federal Criminal Police Office.

"Our security authorities have currently placed an even stronger focus on the Islamist scene," Faeser added, pointing to a recent attack in Brussels as an indication of the threat relating to tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

1338 GMT — Germany urges nationals to leave Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Germany called on its nationals to leave Lebanon amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah. We call on "German citizens who are currently still in Lebanon to leave Lebanon.

The situation is simply very volatile and we have to expect that the situation will worsen at any time," Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told journalists in Berlin.

"We have to monitor the situation closely and prepare for all eventualities," he added.

1328 GMT — Israeli army kills 3 Hezbollah members inside Lebanese territory

The Israeli army announced that three Hezbollah members were targeted in an airstrike on the Lebanese border.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced that one of its members was killed in clashes with the Israeli army on the border in southern Lebanon.

In a written statement from the Israeli army, it was stated that three Hezbollah members were identified at the border and were struck from the air.

Additionally, it was reported that Israeli army snipers fired at armed individuals identified while operating in the Lebanese border region.

1311 GMT — Egypt says it is not responsible for blocking Rafah crossing to Gaza

Egypt is not to blame for the closure of the Rafah crossing between it and Gaza "despite Israeli targeted attacks and the refusal of the entry of aid," Egyptian foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid wrote on the X social media platform.

"Rafah crossing is open and Egypt is not responsible for obstructing third-country nationals exit," he added.

1310 GMT —Two more UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, toll rises to 16

The UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, has reported the death of at least two additional staff members in Gaza.

This brings the total number of fatalities to 16 since the onset of the conflict, according to a statement released by the agency.

"At least 16 UNRWA colleagues have been killed since 7 October and another 10 staff have been injured. The actual number is likely to be much higher - these figures include only those that the Agency has been able to confirm," UNRWA said in a statement.

1306 GMT — Thousands of Jordanians rally in Amman in support of Hamas

Chanting slogans urging Hamas fighters to intensify their strikes on Israel, thousands of Jordanians marched in the capital and around the country to protest against Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza.

Over 6,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Amman arranged by opposition parties and tribal groups in a kingdom where passions are running high since the escalation of violence between Palestinians and Israel.

"Oh Hamas, hit them with al Qassam rockets ... Bring the suicide bombers to Tel Aviv," they chanted, referring to the military wing of Hamas.

1252 GMT — Russia is in contact with Hamas to free hostages: envoy

Russia is in contact with Hamas to free hostages seized by the Palestinian group during its operation on Israel and now being held in Gaza, the Russian ambassador to Israel said.

Izvestia newspaper quoted envoy Anatoly Viktorov as saying: "Of course, we have contacts with representatives of Hamas, and first of all they are aimed at rescuing the hostages from the places where they are now, captured by Hamas militants on the first day of the - frankly speaking - terrorist attack on Israeli civilians."

1250 GMT — In Tahrir Square, across Egypt, thousands rally for Gaza: media

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Egypt in support of war-torn Gaza, with large crowds flooding into Cairo's iconic Tahrir Square, an AFP correspondent and Egyptian media said.

The correspondent said several thousand packed into Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak, while media outlets said others took place in Egypt's main cities on day 14 of Israel's bombardment of the enclave following Hamas' October 7 operation.

1206 GMT — Decision to launch ground assault in Gaza made — Israeli envoy

Israel has made the decision to launch a ground invasion in Gaza, said the nation’s ambassador to Moscow, Russian state media reported.

“I would say that the decision has been made because the decision is related to the implementation of our tasks, which we have already talked about,” Alexander Ben Zvi told Tass, referring to the “destruction” of all Hamas structures and the release of hostages.

“Thus, without using, among other things, a ground operation, this cannot be done. So we can say that this decision has been made,” Ben Zvi added.

1148 GMT — China sends an envoy to the Middle East in a sign of its ambition to play a larger role

China has sent an envoy to the Middle East to push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the latest sign of its ambition to play a larger role in the region.

Envoy Zhai Jun’s first meetings included one in Qatar with a Russian counterpart on Thursday as the two countries stake out a position at odds with the American approach.

The two sides confirmed their “unwavering focus on closely coordinating efforts for the political settlement of this and other crises in the Middle East and North Africa region,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, according to the country’s Tass state news agency.

1133 GMT — 'Majority' of hostages in Gaza are alive: Israel army

Most of the 200 or so people kidnapped in Israel by Hamas fighters and taken to Gaza are still alive, the Israeli military said.

"The majority of the hostages are alive. There were also dead bodies that were taken... to Gaza," an army statement said.

The military said more than 20 hostages were children, while between 10 and 20 were over the age of 60.

There are also between 100 and 200 people considered missing since the Hamas operation, the army added.

1131 GMT — Gulf-ASEAN summit denounces attacks on Gaza civilians

Gulf and Southeast Asian leaders condemned attacks on civilians in Gaza and called for a permanent ceasefire, according to a statement published after a summit meeting.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also called for the release of some 200 hostages held by Hamas fighters, as well as the restoration of basic services for Palestinians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, the statement said.

1129 GMT — Israel aims to end its responsibility for Gaza: minister

Israel's defence minister said that one objective of the military campaign in Gaza is to end Israel's responsibility over the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant made the remarks during a briefing to parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, his office said.

"Gallant detailed the objectives of the campaign including the elimination of Hamas and destruction of both its military and governing capabilities, the complete removal of Israeli responsibility from Gaza, and the creation of a new security reality in the region," the statement said.

1122 GMT — Israel okays emergency regulations to close Al Jazeera office in Israel

The Israeli government approved emergency regulations that allow the closing of the office of Al Jazeera news channel in Israel. Israeli public broadcaster KAN said under the regulations, the Al Jazeera office may be closed and all its equipment be confiscated.

KAN added that Israeli officials believe that Al Jazeera coverage "harms Israel's national security."

The Israeli i24 news website quoted an Israeli statement as saying the Al Jazeera network "broadcasts propaganda in the service of Hamas in Arabic and English to viewers all over the world."

Al Jazeera network has denied all these allegations but has yet to comment on the latest Israeli decision.

1106 GMT — UN chief visits Egypt's Rafah crossing ahead of Gaza aid delivery

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza to oversee preparations for the delivery of aid to the war-torn enclave.

Cargo planes and trucks have been bringing humanitarian aid to Rafah for days, but so far none has been delivered to Gaza, which Israel has besieged and bombed for 13 days.

"We are actively engaging with all the parties, with Egypt, Israel, the United States... in order to have these trucks moving as soon as possible," Guterres told journalists.

1103 GMT — Israeli air strike targets Hezbollah cell near Lebanon border: military

An Israeli air strike targeted three Hezbollah fighters near the Lebanese border, Israel's military said. "Three Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area of the border with Lebanon.

IDF (Israel Defence Forces) aircraft struck the terrorists," it said. In addition, Israeli army snipers "opened fire toward gunmen that were identified operating in the area of the border with Lebanon," the statement said.

1055 GMT — EU president says Egypt needs support with Gaza crisis

European Council President Charles Michel will visit Egypt on Saturday where he will call for support for the country, which borders the war-torn Gaza, he said.

"Egypt needs support, so let's support Egypt," said Michel, who is in Washington to attend a summit with US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

He added that he would meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi during his weekend visit.

In addition, Michel will attend at Sisi's invitation a "conference on the current developments in the Middle East, Palestine and the Peace Process," said his spokesperson, Ecaterina Casinge.

0934 GMT —Gaza aid delivery through Rafah 'in the next day or so' — UN

The first aid delivery into besieged Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt should take place "in the next day or so", the United Nations has said.

"We are in deep and advanced negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that an aid operation in Gaza starts as quickly as possible... a first delivery is due to start in the next day or so," the UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday, quoted by his spokesman Jens Laerke in Geneva.

Laerke told reporters: "I do not have an exact time for when these movements will take place, of course, with the hope that they can begin as soon as possible, in a way that is safe, secure and hopefully sustained.

The UN says more than one million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced and that the humanitarian situation is worsening by the day.

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News had said the Rafah crossing - the only route into Gaza - would open on Friday, but Cairo later said it needed more time to repair roads.

0652 GMT —Israel bombs hit residences

Israeli bombs hit areas in the south where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, killing several people in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement on Telegram that six residences were destroyed in the airstrikes and "nine people were killed and more than 60 others were injured," all of whom were shifted to Nasser Medical Hospital.

However, the Palestinian news agency 'Wafa' reported that at least 21 people were killed and 79 others were injured, mostly children and women, in Israeli airstrikes.

At least eight of the deaths happened in an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza city, which was sheltering hundreds of Palestinians.

Gaza's government says that children made up nearly half of an estimated 3,800 people killed since Israel launched a relentless barrage on blockaded Gaza.

2300 GMT — Israel implementing plan of 'genocide': Palestine church committee

Israel’s bombardment of the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza indicates its "intentions to annihilate the Palestinian people," the head of the Higher Committee for Churches Affairs in Palestine said.

In a statement published on its official website early on Friday, Ramzi Khoury "condemned the Israeli bombardment of the premises of Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, where around 500 Palestinian Muslims and Christians are seeking shelter."

It added that the Israeli strike targeted the church's council building.

The statement also stressed that "targeting places of worship constitutes a war crime, and international law makes it clear that houses of worship may under no circumstances be subjected to attacks."

The statement also pointed out the historical importance of the church.

"The Church of Saint Porphyrius is the third oldest church in the world, constructed in 425 CE and later renovated in 1856. It is located just meters away from Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, where Israel committed a horrific massacre on Tuesday, resulting in the mass murder of hundreds of innocent Palestinians."

2100 GMT — Israel targets Gaza church

At least two women have been killed and many other civilians wounded in an Israeli attack on Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in besieged Gaza, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Palestinian Interior Ministry reported multiple casualties, calling it a "new massacre". The ministry said several displaced people had taken shelter at the church compound when Israeli warplanes targeted it.

The strike left a "large number of martyrs and injured" at the compound, the ministry said.

Witnesses said the strike damaged the facade of the church and caused an adjacent building to collapse, adding that many wounded people were evacuated to hospital.

Abu Selmia, the Shifa Hospital director general, said dozens were hurt at the Church of Saint Porphyrios but could not give a precise death toll because bodies were buried under rubble.

A survivor told Qatar’s Al Jazeera Arabic television that there was no warning from the Israeli military beforehand.

Saint Porphyrius is the oldest church still in use in Gaza and is located in the city's historic neighbourhood.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed its "strongest condemnation" of the Israeli strike at its church compound.

"Targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli air strikes on residential areas over the past 13 days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored," the Patriarchate said in a statement.

The Patriarchate stressed that it will not abandon its religious and humanitarian duty, rooted in its Christian values, "to provide all that is necessary in times of war and peace alike."

2222 GMT — Lebanese army says Israel killed member of journalist team

Lebanon's army has blamed Israel for killing a member of a "journalist team" covering cross-border tensions in the country's south, as war rages further south between Israel and Palestine in Gaza.

On Thursday, "a journalist team of seven people covering the news... near the Israeli enemy’s al Abad site outside the town of Hula, was targeted with machine guns by enemy [Israeli] members, killing one and injuring another," the Lebanese army said in a statement.

Earlier, peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] said in a statement that one person had been killed after civilians were caught in cross-border fire in Lebanon's south.

Lebanese armed forces asked them for help "for seven individuals stranded near" the border during "a significant exchange of fire", UNIFIL, said in its statement.

A spokesperson confirmed they were all civilians.

"Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident, and the others were successfully rescued," UNIFIL said.

They asked the Israeli forces to suspend fire "to facilitate the rescue operation," and they complied, the statement added.

2039 GMT — US intelligence estimates toll in Gaza hospital strike on 'low end' of 100-300

US intelligence has estimated the death toll in Al Ahli Arab hospital strike by Israel on the "low end" of 100-300, calling the loss of life "staggering."

An unclassified US intelligence assessment, provided to the AFP news agency by a Capitol Hill source, estimates the number of people killed at the hospital on Tuesday night at the "low end of the 100-to-300 spectrum."

"We are still assessing the likely casualty figures and our assessment may evolve, but this death toll still reflects a staggering loss of life," the document said. "The United States takes seriously the deaths of all civilians, and is working intensively to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

Palestine says the Israeli strike killed nearly 500 people, most of them women and children.

The strike left body parts strewn on the hospital grounds, where crowds of Palestinians had clustered in hopes of escaping Israeli air strikes. Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals are trying to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for a delivery of aid from Egypt.

2045 GMT — EU's von der Leyen says risk of regional spillover is 'real'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the risk of regional spillover from Israel's war on besieged Gaza is "real."

Speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington, von der Leyen also said dialogue between Israel and its neighbours must continue.

"We have seen the Arab streets fill with rage all across the region. So the risk of a regional spillover is real," she said.

