WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli army raids West Bank home of Hamas deputy leader
In a statement, the army said the raid was jointly staged with the internal security service and resulted in the arrests of dozens of Hamas members among them relatives of organsation's leader.
Israeli army raids West Bank home of Hamas deputy leader
Based in Lebanon,  Saleh al Aruri,  the deputy to Hamas' overall leader Ismail Haniyeh, is a key target for Israel following the October 7 attacks when Hamas militants from Gaza stormed into southern Israel. / Photo: AFP
October 21, 2023

Israeli troops have raided the occupied West Bank home of a senior Hamas leader and detained members of his family, witnesses said.

Saleh al Aruri is the deputy to Hamas' overall leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of the founders of the group's military wing.

Based in Lebanon, he is a key target for Israel following the October 7 attacks when Hamas fighters from Gaza stormed into southern Israel and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seized more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Troops entered Aruri's home in Arura village, some 20 kilometres north of Ramallah, at dawn on Saturday, arresting more than 20 people, including one of his brothers and nine of his nephews, mayor Ali al Khasib and witnesses told AFP.

Dozens more were pulled in for questioning.

Outside the house, troops put up a banner of the Hamas deputy against the background of an Israeli flag that read: "This was the house of Saleh Aruri and has become the headquarters of Abu al Nimer — Israeli intelligence", witnesses said, with images of it widely shared online.

Village residents said Abu al Nimer was an alias for the Israeli intelligence officer responsible for the area.

In a statement, the army said the raid was jointly staged with the Shin Beth internal security service and resulted in the arrests of "dozens of Hamas members" among them relatives of Aruri. It confirmed using the house "for the detention and questioning of activists".

Israel has accused Aruri, who was named Haniyeh's deputy in 2017, of organising several attacks.

He spent almost 20 years in Israeli prisons and was freed in 2010 on condition that he go into exile.

Since the Gaza conflict erupted, dozens of people have been killed in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank.

Related"There will be no migration from Gaza to Egypt": Hamas leader Haniyeh
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us