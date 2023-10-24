WORLD
Socialists, leftists in Spain agree on coalition government
The deal addresses working hours, public housing, and youth unemployment policies alongside the controversial amnesty demands for Catalans.
Pedro Sanchez and Yolanda Diaz will formally confirm the agreement at a Madrid event at 12:30 pm / Photo: Reuters Archive.
October 24, 2023

Spain's Socialist party and hard-left Sumar have announced they had reached an agreement to form a coalition government, a key step to reinstating acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for another term.

The deal reached between the Socialists and Sumar includes a proposal to reduce working hours without reducing salaries, measures to boost public housing, and a "shock plan" against youth unemployment, the two parties said on Tuesday in a joint statement.

"This governing deal for a four-year legislative term will allow our country to continue growing in a sustainable manner and with quality employment, developing policies based on social and climate justice while broadening rights, feminist conquests, and freedoms," they said.

Sanchez, in office since 2018, and the head of Sumar, acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, will officially ratify the deal at an event in Madrid at 12:30 pm (1030 GMT).

No date has been set for Sanchez to face the confidence vote. If no candidate for prime minister secures a majority by November 27, a repeat election will be called for January.

Seeking support for stable government

Spain has been in political limbo since an inconclusive July general election which was won by the conservative Popular Party (PP) but without enough support to form a government.

Last month PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo lost a key parliamentary vote to become prime minister.

Sanchez, whose Socialists finished second, now has a chance. Sumar's support is crucial but not enough to ensure he will pass a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament.

Sanchez still needs the backing of smaller regional parties, including hardline Catalan separatists JxCat.

Amnesty controversy

In exchange for its crucial support, JxCat is demanding an amnesty for hundreds of politicians and activists facing legal action over their role in Catalonia's failed 2017 secession bid, which sparked Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

The proposed amnesty has angered the right and some elements within Sanchez's party, who argue it jeopardizes the rule of law.

