US Representative Rashida Tlaib has fired back at fellow Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who filed a resolution that would censure her for "anti-Semitic activity" in connection with her stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene's unhinged resolution is deeply Islamophobic and attacks peaceful Jewish anti-war advocates," the Michigan congresswoman said in a statement posted on X on Thursday.

"I am proud to stand in solidarity with Jewish peace advocates calling for a ceasefire and an end to the violence."

"I will not be bullied, I will not be dehumanised, and I will not be silenced," she added.

Greene moved to force a vote on the House floor earlier in the day.

"A resolution censuring Representative Rashida Tlaib for anti-Semitic activity, sympathising with terrorist organisations and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol complex," said Greene.

"Tlaib led a pro-Hamas insurrection into the Capitol complex, has repeatedly displayed her anti-Semitic beliefs, and shown her hatred for Israel."

Greene's proposed resolution forces the congressional chamber to take a vote within two legislative days, meaning members must vote whether to censure Tlaib within 48 hours once lawmakers return to the Capitol next Wednesday.

Tlaib, who is the only Palestinian American serving in Congress, said she would continue to call for a ceasefire to the ongoing Israeli air strikes, the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages, including Americans being held by Hamas.

"I will continue to work for a just and lasting peace that upholds the human rights and dignity of all people and ensures that no person, no child has to suffer or live in fear of violence," said Tlaib.

Gaza toll list

The conflict in Gaza began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood — a multi-pronged surprise blitz on October 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza.

Nearly 8,500 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,028 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza's authorities on Thursday released a list of almost 7,000 names of Gaza residents who were killed in Israeli strikes after the US president cast doubt on its toll figures.

The list of 6,747 names gave the sex, age and identity card number of each of the victims. It said 281 bodies had not yet been identified.

Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the United States had "brazenly cast doubt on the truth of the announced toll".

"We have decided to announce the details of the names to the whole world so that the truth is known about the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against our people."

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he had "no confidence" in Gaza's death toll figures.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into the enclave have carried only a fraction of what is needed.