WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's actions in Gaza indicate 'intent to commit war crimes' — Fahrettin Altun
Israel's blackout of communication channels in besieged Palestinian enclave "is an attempt to hide the ugly truth of Israeli destruction of civilian lives," says head of Turkish Communications Directorate.
Israel's actions in Gaza indicate 'intent to commit war crimes' — Fahrettin Altun
Israel is showing once again that it is not interested in protecting civilians or respecting basic human rights, says Altun. / Photo: AA
October 27, 2023

Türkiye has said that Israel's blackout, intended to prevent all international communication channels connecting Gaza to the outside world "clearly indicates an intent to commit war crimes."

"This is an attempt to hide the ugly truth of Israeli destruction of civilian lives," Fahrettin Altun, Turkish communications director said late on Friday after Israel announced expanding its land "operations" inside besieged Gaza.

Israel is showing once again that it is not interested in protecting civilians or respecting basic human rights, Altun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The complete cutoff of landline, mobile, and internet communications in the Gaza Strip signals the latest stage in Israel's military campaign against Palestinians."

The Turkish reaction came after Israel cut communication services in Gaza, following a heavy round of air strikes that lit up the night sky over the darkened territory.

Paltel, the largest telecommunications provider in Gaza said, "All telecommunication services including landline, mobile, and internet have been lost in the Gaza Strip" due to a continuous intensive Israeli bombardment.

"Gaza is currently blacked out," it said.

The Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with its Gaza operations room and its teams operating there, and Gaza's authorities said that rescue crews were unable to receive emergency calls.

The Turkish official said while Israeli military continues heavy bombardment on the tiny Palestinian enclave "its simultaneous effort to destroy communications is a blatant attack on the most fundamental human rights and values."

RelatedUN overwhelmingly votes for aid truce in Israel's war on Gaza

West 'complicit in this crime'

Altun also accused the Western countries of continued inaction in the face of "this assault that renders them complicit in this crime."

"The reckless disregard for the humanity of the people in Gaza and the collective punishment unleashed upon them are unconscionable and indefensible."

He said those who oppose any restrictions on Israel's ability to attack indiscriminately and without any consequences "must take another look at where they stand."

"They must realise that their enabling stance in these horrible days will go down as a permanent stain in their history."

Calling for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression on Gaza, Altun said the world powers supporting atrocities on Palestinians "have no moral high ground to lecture anyone from now on."

RelatedLive blog: Hamas says fighting Israeli 'ground incursion' inside Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us