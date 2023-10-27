Türkiye has said that Israel's blackout, intended to prevent all international communication channels connecting Gaza to the outside world "clearly indicates an intent to commit war crimes."

"This is an attempt to hide the ugly truth of Israeli destruction of civilian lives," Fahrettin Altun, Turkish communications director said late on Friday after Israel announced expanding its land "operations" inside besieged Gaza.

Israel is showing once again that it is not interested in protecting civilians or respecting basic human rights, Altun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The complete cutoff of landline, mobile, and internet communications in the Gaza Strip signals the latest stage in Israel's military campaign against Palestinians."

The Turkish reaction came after Israel cut communication services in Gaza, following a heavy round of air strikes that lit up the night sky over the darkened territory.

Paltel, the largest telecommunications provider in Gaza said, "All telecommunication services including landline, mobile, and internet have been lost in the Gaza Strip" due to a continuous intensive Israeli bombardment.

"Gaza is currently blacked out," it said.

The Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with its Gaza operations room and its teams operating there, and Gaza's authorities said that rescue crews were unable to receive emergency calls.

The Turkish official said while Israeli military continues heavy bombardment on the tiny Palestinian enclave "its simultaneous effort to destroy communications is a blatant attack on the most fundamental human rights and values."

West 'complicit in this crime'

Altun also accused the Western countries of continued inaction in the face of "this assault that renders them complicit in this crime."

"The reckless disregard for the humanity of the people in Gaza and the collective punishment unleashed upon them are unconscionable and indefensible."

He said those who oppose any restrictions on Israel's ability to attack indiscriminately and without any consequences "must take another look at where they stand."

"They must realise that their enabling stance in these horrible days will go down as a permanent stain in their history."

Calling for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression on Gaza, Altun said the world powers supporting atrocities on Palestinians "have no moral high ground to lecture anyone from now on."