BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Two-month low for Eurozone two-year bond yields as Fed remains dovish
Fed left policy rates steady and acknowledged that the recent increase in yields has had a tightening impact on financial conditions.
Two-month low for Eurozone two-year bond yields as Fed remains dovish
Euro and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 2, 2023

Two-year government bond yields in the Eurozone fell to their lowest in around two months on Thursday, and longer-dated yields also dropped after a sharp fall in US Treasury yields as markets took a dovish message from a Federal Reserve meeting.

Germany's two-year yield dropped to as low as 3.01 percent in early trading, down around 3 basis points to its lowest since Sept 5.

Italy's two-year yield touched 3.749 percent, its lowest in almost two months.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left policy rates steady and acknowledged that the recent increase in yields has had a tightening impact on financial conditions, underscoring market expectations the US central bank is at the end of its monetary tightening campaign.

That caused sharp moves lower in U.S. Treasury yields, with the two-year Treasury yield dropping as low as 4.925 percent on Thursday, its lowest in over three weeks, and a whisker off its lowest in two months.

Germany's 10-year bond yields on Thursday meanwhile fell to a three week low of 2.71 percent.

RelatedToyota hikes annual forecast as first-half net profit doubles
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us