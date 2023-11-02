WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisia unveils draft bill to criminalise Israel normalisation
Anyone found guilty of "the crime of normalisation" would face a penalty of between six to 10 years of prison and a fine of $3,140 to $31,402, the text says.
Tunisia unveils draft bill to criminalise Israel normalisation
Over the past month, thousands of Tunisians have hit the streets in support of Palestinians in Gaza which Israel has been pounding since the October 7 Hamas attack. / Photo: AP
November 2, 2023

Tunisia's parliament has begun debating a bill that would criminalise any normalisation of ties with Israel as Israeli forces continue to attack Gaza.

The draft bill on Thursday defined "normalisation" as "recognition of the Zionist entity or the establishment of direct or indirect ties" with it, a crime which would be classed as "high treason".

Anyone found guilty of "the crime of normalisation" would face a penalty of between six to 10 years of prison and a fine of $3,140 to $31,402 (10,000 to 100,000 Tunisian dinars), the text says. Any repeat offenders would be jailed for life.

"There is total agreement between the president, the parliament and public opinion" on this matter, parliamentary speaker Brahim Bouderbala told lawmakers at the start of the session.

"We strongly believe Palestine must be liberated from the river to the sea.. and that a Palestinian state must be established with Holy Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

It legislation would also proscribe any interaction between Tunisians and Israelis, including "events, demonstrations, meetings, exhibitions and competitions" in any context, be it "political, economic, scientific, cultural, artistic or sporting" in territory held or occupied by Israel.

RelatedHow the Palestinian diaspora are driving solidarity efforts

Tunisians rally in support of Palestinians

The legislation was drawn up and approved in late October by a group of lawmakers backing President Kais Saied, who altered the constitution to bring in an ultra-presidential regime following a 2021 coup.

Over the past month, thousands of Tunisians have hit the streets in support of Palestinians in Gaza which Israel has been pounding since the October 7 Hamas attack when the group killed 1,400 people, Israeli officials say.

Since then, more than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed, the health ministry in Gaza says, two-thirds of them women and children.

Tunisia's current parliament, which was elected at the end of 2022, counts 160 deputies.

The country has a Jewish community numbering about a thousand people, most of whom live on the southern island of Djerba.

Thousands attend an annual pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue on the island every May.

RelatedTunisia: No intentions of normalising ties with Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us