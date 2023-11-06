Monday, November 6, 2023

1810 GMT— US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" in strikes on Gaza during talks, according to a spokesperson.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said more Americans are expected to exit Gaza on Monday as more aid enters the territory.

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the situation in the occupied West Bank, Kirby said.

2203 GMT — Jewish New Yorkers occupy Statue of Liberty to demand Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds of US Jewish activists peacefully occupied New York's Statue of Liberty to demand a ceasefire by Israel and an end to the "genocidal bombardment" of civilians in Gaza.

Dressed in black T-shirts emblazoned with the slogans "Jews demand ceasefire now" or "Not in our name," the protestors unfurled banners reading "The whole world is watching" and "Palestinians should be free" at the base of New York's iconic landmark.

The huge copper statue sits on Liberty Island at the entrance to New York Harbor.

2201 GMT — Jordan's king warns over expansion of Israel-Gaza war

Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned against the expansion of Israel’s war on Gaza as Israeli forces intensified their onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

The monarch made the comment in the Belgian capital Brussels during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to the Jordanian Royal Court.

King Abdullah said that "everyone is paying the price for the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

2141 GMT — European Council president highlights soaring civilian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza

European Council President Charles Michel pointed to the soaring civilian death toll from Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in a speech at a European Union Ambassadors Conference in Brussels.

“Israel is a friend and ally. It is a democracy. We will always support Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law, especially international humanitarian law,” said Michel.

He warned, however, that "every measure must be taken to ensure that civilians are not targeted. And this includes international staff and medical staff.”

Michel noted that since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, 88 aid workers have been killed.

2133 GMT — UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza with 150-bed capacity

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the establishment of a fully equipped field hospital in Gaza to treat Palestinians injured during the Israeli attacks.

According to the UAE's official news agency, WAM, the initiative is a directive from the country's president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The field hospital, part of the Emirati humanitarian operation named "Gallant Knight 3," aims to provide medical assistance to the Palestinians.

WAM reported that five cargo planes left Abu Dhabi for the Egyptian Al Arish airport, which is in proximity to Gaza, carrying the necessary equipment and medical supplies for the hospital.

1859 GMT — Hamas will keep governing Gaza, says group official in Lebanon

Hamas will not accept a puppet government in Gaza and will remain in the territory, said a leader of the Palestinian group in Lebanon.

"To those who think that Hamas will disappear, Hamas will remain entrenched in the conscience of our people, and no force on Earth can annihilate or marginalise it," Osama Hamdan told a news conference on Monday.

The senior Hamas official said Israel ally the United States planned to replace its rule in Gaza, likening such a move to Nazi Germany's puppet state in France during World War II.

"Our people will not allow the United States to impose its plans to create an administration that suits it and that suits the occupation (Israel), and our people will not accept a new Vichy government," he said.

1853 GMT — Israel minister's Gaza nuclear comment was wholly unacceptable: US

The United States condemned as "wholly unacceptable" comments by a junior member of the Israeli cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza.

"We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told a media briefing.

1835 GMT — Hamas claims to destroy 27 Israeli military vehicles in past 2 days

The Hamas group's armed wing Qassam Brigades said its fighters destroyed 27 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza in the past two days.

"Our Mujahideen (fighters) destroyed 27 Israeli military vehicles partially or completely in the past 48 hours in the fighting axes (in Gaza)," Qassam Brigades' spokesperson Abu Obeida said in a statement.

1811 GMT — Iran president to attend summit in Saudi on Gaza: source

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to attend a summit in the Saudi capital on Sunday to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a source familiar with the preparations told AFP.

The summit is being organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member bloc of majority Muslim countries based in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

The OIC has repeatedly spoken out against attacks on civilians in Gaza, where Israel is bombarding since October 7.

1720 GMT — Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children': UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the protection of civilians "must be paramount" in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, warning that Gaza was becoming "a graveyard for children."

"Ground operations by the Israeli army and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities – including shelters. No one is safe," Guterres told reporters on Monday.

He said clear violations of international humanitarian law were being committed and again appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire.

1730 GMT — Turkish foreign minister discuss Gaza conflict with European counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is engaging in diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the human tragedy in Gaza as Israel continues relentless attacks on the blockaded enclave.

Fidan held separate phone calls with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to discuss the latest situation in the region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan told Slot that a full cease-fire should be declared as soon as possible and humanitarian aid need to be delivered to Gaza immediately, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

He also said that joint effort should be made to prevent the escalating tension in Gaza from turning into a regional crisis.

1720 GMT — US says 'thousands' of civilians killed or wounded in Gaza

The United States acknowledged there have been "thousands" of civilian casualties in Gaza as Israel indiscriminately bombards the narrow coastal territory, but did not provide an exact figure.

"As it relates to civilian casualties in Gaza... we know the numbers are in the thousands," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists.

"This is a reason why it has been a point of emphasis with the Israelis and others in the region on how important it is to get humanitarian assistance and aid into Gaza," Ryder said.

1712 GMT — 88 UN workers killed in Israeli-Palestinian war: statement

Eighty-eight UN relief workers have been killed so far in the Israel's war on Gaza, United Nations' agency chiefs said, calling for a ceasefire.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," the heads of 18 UN organisations including UNICEF and the World Health Organization said in a rare joint statement.

"Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues — the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict," they said, referring to the UN relief and works agency for Palestinian refugees.

1708 GMT — Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians and critically injured a forth in the city of Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli special forces soldiers covertly entered Tulkarem, stopped a Palestinian car, and opened fire on the four Palestinians inside.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the three Palestinians as Jihad Shihada, 24, Ezzeddine Awad, 22, and Qasim Rajab, 20.

Locals in the city mourned the three men and declared a general strike.

1541 GMT — Hamas says launched 16 rockets from Lebanon at Israel

Hamas fighters fired 16 rockets from Lebanon towards northern Israel, the Palestinian resistance group's armed wing announced, saying they targeted areas south of the Israeli coastal city of Haifa.

The Qassam Brigades said that the strikes came "in response to the occupation's (Israel's) massacres and its aggression against our people in Gaza".

The Israeli army meanwhile reported about 30 projectiles had been fired at northern Israel from Lebanon, adding that it fired back at the direction they had been launched from.

1608 GMT — Lebanon to file war crime complaint against Israel with UNSC

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib described Israel's killing of Lebanese civilians as a "war crime."

On Sunday, Israel struck a civilian car in southern Lebanon, killing three children and their grandmother, according to Lebanese media.

Bou Habib stated that his country will file a formal complaint with the UN Security Council about the killing of Lebanese civilians, the Lebanese official news agency NNA reported.

"Israel's killing of children and civilians is a war crime that clearly reflects its policy of intentionally targeting families, children, medics and journalists," the top diplomat added.

1555 GMT — Israeli police officer fatally stabbed in East Jerusalem

An Israeli border police officer died after being stabbed by a Palestinian in front of a police station in the occupied East Jerusalem, police said.

Police said that "a terrorist armed with a knife stabbed border police officers at the Shalem police station" and that police "neutralised the terrorist".

Police said the 20-year-old border police officer died of her injuries after being taken to hospital. Another soldier, also 20, suffered light injuries.

1543 GMT — Child killed as Israeli air strike targets Al Shifa Hospital building in Gaza

At least one child was killed after Israeli warplanes hit one of the buildings of Al Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza City, local authorities said.

"The Israeli occupation hits Al Quds building in Al Shifa Hospital complex," the Gaza-based Palestinian government's media office said in a statement, adding that the building was hosting hundreds of patients, medical staff and displaced people.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli air strike on the Al-Quds building in Al-Shifa Hospital left one child dead and five others, including a woman, injured.

1521 GMT — Supporting Tel Aviv's war, Zelenskyy says Israel can go 'beyond laws'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "where there are terrorists, there are no rules."

"When we talk about laws and rules, where there are terrorists, there are no rules. Everything is beyond laws," Zelenskyy said during an interview with NBC News, in response to a question of whether he thinks Israel is following international law.

Zelenskyy said they are looking at the situation in Gaza as if it is something new, but that the situation is not new at all.

"It's a fire that has been burning between Israel and Palestine, and some people are still throwing matches into this fire, and I’m sure that Russia was behind in sponsoring Hamas, and Iran too. That’s who is to blame," Zelenskyy further said.

Zelenskyy also said everybody is trying to "say their own lies and fight against the enemy” using all their efforts to finish the war and sit down at the negotiation table.

1411 GMT— Gaza-Egypt border crossing reopened for evacuations: Hamas

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt has reopened to allow the evacuation of foreigners, dual nationals and wounded Palestinians from the territory being shelled by Israeli forces, Hamas said.

The terminal was opened for three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week to allow dozens of wounded Palestinians and hundreds of foreign passport holders to cross before closing Saturday and Sunday amid a dispute over the passage of ambulances.

Sources within the resistance group Hamas said the crossing reopened after an agreement with Israel — secured with Egyptian mediation — to allow the evacuation of 30 wounded people.

Six ambulances arrived at the Egyptian side of the crossing on Monday carrying wounded Palestinians to be transported to hospitals, a border official told AFP.

1412 GMT — Aid reaching Gaza 'too small to match massive needs': EU

The European Commission head announced that the EU is increasing its humanitarian aid to Gaza by another $26.8 million, saying the volume of aid entering Gaza is "too small to match the massive humanitarian needs" there.

"Aid is now entering through the Rafah border crossing, but the volumes remain too small to match the massive humanitarian needs in Gaza," Ursula von der Leyen said in her speech at the EU Ambassadors Conference in Brussels.

Underlining that aiding civilians in Gaza is "essential" amid "dire" humanitarian situation, von der Leyen said: "The death toll and the suffering of Palestinian civilians is tragic.

1411 GMT — ‘Unacceptable’: Germany slams Israel's minister's nuclear threats

Germany has condemned statements by an Israeli minister who threatened to consider using nuclear bombs in the Gaza war.

The remarks by Israel’s Cultural Heritage Minister Amichai Elijahu are "of course to be condemned. Such statements are unacceptable," Kathrin Deschauer, deputy spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said at a press briefing in Berlin.

1356 GMT — Israeli army will open Gaza corridor to allow Palestinians to flee south

The Israeli army said it will open a corridor for Palestinians in Gaza to flee south amid a massive military offensive in the seaside territory.

Avichay Adraee, the army’s Arabic-language spokesman, said on Monday that civilians can move across the Salahuddin Highway between 10:00am to 14:00pm local time.

"For your safety, take advantage of the time to move south beyond Wadi Gaza," the spokesperson said.

The Israeli army has warned 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south as its forces widened their operations in the northern part of the blockaded enclave.

1304 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli bombings in Gaza exceeds 10,000

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said that the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the conflict.

The toll included 4,104 children and 2,641 women, the ministry said.

Palestinians held a mass funeral for dozens killed a day earlier in strikes in the south, where Israel has told civilians to seek refuge though it has continued to strike targets all across the coastal enclave.

1258 GMT — Phone, internet services gradually return to Gaza after outage amid conflict

Phone and internet services began to gradually return to Gaza, Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said.

"The communications service is gradually being restored in different areas of Gaza after it was cut off by the Israeli side," the company said in a statement.

The service was interrupted on Sunday for the third such outage since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October.

1256 GMT — Türkiye, US agree on ensuring uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Türkiye and the US agreed on ensuring uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to conflict-torn Gaza, where Israel has continued attacks from multiple fronts since the October 7 offensive by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Hakan Fidan emphasised to his US counterpart the necessity of preventing Israel from targeting civilians, displacing people in Gaza and urging for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

Both sides confirmed their consensus on the importance of preventing harm to civilians, the insiders said, adding that "the meeting also highlighted the importance of working together for a two-state solution."

1244 GMT — South Africa to recall all diplomats from Israel

The South African government said that it would recall all its diplomats from Israel to signal its concern over the situation in Gaza.

Pretoria also said the position of the Israeli ambassador to the country was becoming "more and more untenable", accusing the diplomat of having made "disparaging remarks" about people criticising Israel.

"The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation," Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the president's office, told a press briefing on Monday without providing further details.

1216 GMT — Israeli strikes cause extensive damage to two hospitals in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes have caused extensive damage to two hospitals in Gaza City, the Government Media Office said.

"The bombardment targeted the territory’s only psychiatric hospital and an eye hospital in Gaza City on Sunday," Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for the office, told Anadolu.

"The (Israeli) occupation intentionally strikes bakeries and all sources of water and solar power to starve the population," he said.

1146 GMT — Gaza gov’t demands protection for convoys evacuating injured Palestinians to Egypt

Authorities in Gaza demanded protection for convoys evacuating injured Palestinians to Egypt via Rafah crossing.

"Convoys must be accompanied by the Red Cross and United Nations vehicles to ensure their protection and safety," Gaza's Government Media Office said in a statement.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 26 others injured when Israeli warplanes struck an ambulance in Gaza City on Friday.

1011 GMT — China calls on international community to stop 'tragedy' in Gaza

China has called on the international community to stop the tragedy in Gaza as Israel continues its attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

"The disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza is calling out to the human conscience, and the international community should not let the tragedy continue," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

Beijing's reaction came after Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza on Friday, state media reported.

The death toll from Israeli bombardments in Gaza has risen to 9,770, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave announced on Sunday. The slain include 4,800 children and 2,550 women.

1031 GMT — Palestine urges ICC to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over Gaza conflict

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"The ICC must issue arrest warrants for criminals as a precautionary step to stop the killing machine," Shtayyeh said during a Cabinet meeting in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

"I salute the countries that will submit referrals to the ICC to prosecute criminals," he added, without providing any further details.

1016 GMT — Israeli army says it will open Gaza corridor to allow Palestinians to flee south

The Israeli army has said it will open a corridor for Palestinians in Gaza to flee south amid a military offensive in the coastal territory.

Avichay Adraee, the army's Arabic-language spokesman, said civilians will be allowed to move across the Salahuddin Highway between local time 10:00 (0800 GMT) and 14:00 (1200 GMT).

"For your safety, take advantage of the time to move south beyond Wadi Gaza," the spokesman said.

0956 GMT — Another Israeli soldier killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 30

The Israeli army has said one more of its soldiers has been killed during the ongoing ground offensive in Gaza.

A military statement said the soldier, in the 9th battalion of the Armoured Corps, was killed in combat in Gaza.

Israel said 30 soldiers have been killed and 260 others injured since it began expanded ground operations in the besieged enclave on October 27.

0932 GMT — 36 journalists killed in Gaza conflict in deadliest toll since 1992: CPJ

At least 36 journalists and media workers have been killed since the outbreak of the Israel's war in Gaza on October 7, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said.

In a statement, the New York-based press freedom union said the fatalities included 31 Palestinian journalists, four Israelis and one Lebanese.

The organisation said eight journalists were injured, three others went missing and eight journalists arrested.

0745 GMT — Blinken meets Turkish foreign minister in Ankara

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara following a tour of the Middle East focused on Israel's war in Gaza.

Blinken arrived in the Turkish capital early Monday to meet Fidan.

Blinken was welcomed by Ankara Deputy Governor Namik Kemal Nazli, US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, and Turkish Foreign Ministry Director General for the Americas Yaprak Balkan.

0740GMT — Over 200 killed in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza: ministry

Intense Israeli strikes have killed more than 200 people overnight in Gaza, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory said.

"More than 200 martyrs were reported in the overnight massacres," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the death toll only covered Gaza City and the northern part of Gaza.

0637 GMT — Lebanon to submit urgent complaint against Israel to UN Security Council

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said his government will submit an urgent complaint against Israel to the UN Security Council in response to “Tel Aviv’s targeting of civilians and children” in southern Lebanon.

“The Israeli enemy’s targeting of civilians in its aggression against Lebanon, and the martyrdom of four people, including three children, in the south tonight, and the wounding of others by drone fire, is a heinous crime,” Mikati's office said in a statement.

“This crime is a new stain on the global conscience that condones what the Israeli occupation is doing in southern Lebanon and Gaza," he said, affirming "this heinous crime will not go unnoticed, and will be followed up by the government, through international communications, and an urgent complaint against the Israeli enemy will be submitted to the Security Council."

0635 GMT — Hamas claims to kill Israeli soldiers, destroy 6 tanks in Gaza clashes

Palestinian group Hamas claimed to have killed several Israeli soldiers and destroyed a number of tanks in clashes in Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters had engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces during which several soldiers were killed.

The group said it had destroyed three Israeli tanks by anti-armour shells in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, two in Tel al Hawa south of Gaza City, and one more northwest of Gaza City.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

0605 GMT — Israeli forces detain Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi in occupiedWest Bank

Israeli army forces have detained Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi in the occupied West Bank town of Nabi Saleh.

“Ahed, 23, was arrested in a raid on our house,” her mother Nariman Tamimi said.

She said Israeli forces searched the house and confiscated the cellular phones of the family.

0603 GMT — Israel conducts fresh air strikes on Gaza as conflict nears a month

Several Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli air strikes on Gaza as the conflict in the besieged Palestinian territory nears a month, state news agency Wafa reported.

A fighter jet struck a house in Khan Younis, south of Gaza City, leaving three people dead, including a child. Several people were said to remain trapped under the rubble.

Another strike targeted a house in the central city of Deir al Balah, killing and injuring at least 15 people.

Ten people were also killed and injured in an Israeli air strike on a house in Zawaida district in central Gaza.

Separately, an Israeli air strike targeted a house in Tel al Sultan refugee camp, west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

0434 GMT — Iraq calls on international community to bear responsibility for ’massacres’ in Gaza

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani has said that the international community must bear responsibility for the "massacres" being committed by Israel in Gaza.

Al Sudani’s remarks came during his meeting with Blinken, who paid a short visit to Baghdad, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The prime minister’s media office said in a statement that "during the meeting, developments in the escalating events in Gaza were discussed, and the need to contain the crisis and ensure that it does not expand was emphasised."

0415 GMT — Rockets fired from Gaza target Tel Aviv

Israeli police have said that a number of rockets were launched from Gaza towards Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that police said a rocket landed in an open area in the city of Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv.

Hamas’s military wing the Qassam Brigades said it targeted Tel Aviv in response to the bombing of civilians in Gaza.

0356 GMT — Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza, ignoring ceasefire calls

Israel has pounded Gaza with "significant" strikes in the besieged territory, ignoring ceasefire calls by UN aid agencies who condemned surging civilian deaths in the month-long conflict.

Israeli troops engaged in house-to-house combat in densely populated Gaza, where the war has sent 1.5 million people fleeing to other parts of the territory in a desperate search for cover.

0336 GMT — Israel conducts more than 100 deadly airstrikes on Gaza City in 1 hour

The Israeli army has launched more than 100 air strikes on Gaza City in less than an hour on Sunday, killing and wounding a large number of Palestinians according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The violent bombardment targeted various areas of the city, coinciding with a communications and internet outage.

The air strikes caused many casualties as they completely destroyed a residential block in the Al Shati refugee camp.

0314 GMT — WHO chief concerned over communication outages, heavy bombardments in Gaza

The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern about communication outages and the heavy Israeli bombardments in Gaza.

“We’re very concerned about reports of another connectivity outage in #Gaza, as well as heavy bombardments,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Without connectivity, people who need immediate medical attention cannot contact hospitals and ambulances, he noted.

He called for all channels of communication to be restored immediately.

0304 GMT — Israeli opposition leader backs any deal to release captives from Gaza

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid announced his support for any deal that leads to the release of prisoners held by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

This came in a statement by Lapid during his meeting with representatives of the families of Israeli prisoners, according to the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

"The opposition will support every step and every deal, no matter how far-reaching, that leads to the return of the kidnapped," he said.

"We will not say that we would have managed the matter better, but the kidnapped people must return, and it is our duty to return them.”

0232 GMT — Hamas leader makes unannounced visit to Iran

The head of Hamas’s political bureau has made an unannounced visit to Iran and held talks with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, both sides confirmed.

Ismail Haniyeh and an accompanying delegation discussed developments in Gaza in the wake of the Hamas-led Operation Al Aqsa Flood and also presented a report, said the Iranian leader’s office.

Khamenei “reiterated his appreciation for the patience and perseverance of the steadfast people of Gaza and strongly deplored the crimes committed by the Zionist regime (Israel) with the direct support of the United States and some Western countries,” said a statement posted on its official website.

0126 GMT — UN agency chiefs join in urging Gaza ceasefire

The heads of all major UN agencies issued a rare joint statement expressing outrage at the civilian death toll in Gaza and calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," the UN chiefs said.

The heads of 18 organisations including UNICEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organisation described the horrific toll on both sides since the October 7 Hamas cross-border operation from Gaza into Israel.

In Gaza, the UN statement said, "an entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable."

0103 GMT — Israel is ‘losing its humanity’ in Gaza war: Jordan’s foreign minister

Jordan’s foreign minister has accused Israel of "losing its humanity” in its attacks on Gaza, stressing that a ceasefire is a must.

The world is “watching with tremendous shock at what Israel was bringing on Gazans," Ayman Safadi said during an interview with Sky News.

Asked what drove him to say that "Israel is committing war crimes" during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, he said it is a "statement of facts."

Citing the death toll in Gaza, which includes thousands of women and children, he also touched on the destruction of civilian infrastructure and hospitals, saying these are "war crimes by international law."

0034 GMT — US Navy sends nuclear submarine to Middle East

The US Navy has sent a nuclear submarine to the Middle East.

“On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

Since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel on October 7, the US has sent two aircraft carriers to the region.

0018 GMT — King of Jordan says 'urgent medical aid' airdropped into Gaza

Jordan's air force airdropped vital medical supplies to a field hospital in the besieged Gaza, King Abdullah II said early Monday.

"Our fearless air force personnel airdropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza," he said on X.

"This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza," he said, adding: "We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

0000 GMT — Gaza media office calls on ICC to condemn Israeli minister's remarks

The head of the Media Office in Gaza urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to include a call by the Israeli heritage minister for dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza as evidence of Israel's crimes.

“We call on the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to include this audacious and outrageous statement as evidence of the occupier's acknowledgment of committing and inciting crimes,” said Salam Marouf in a statement viewed by Anadolu News Agency.

“We hope to see a practical and concrete effort from the international legal system that leads to seeing these killers in the dock to receive fair punishment for their horrifying crimes,” Marouf said.

