WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli minister says dropping 'nuclear bomb' on Gaza is an 'option'
Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has suggested the use of a nuclear bomb in Gaza as "an option", calling Palestinians in Gaza "monsters".
Israeli minister says dropping 'nuclear bomb' on Gaza is an 'option'
A view of Israeli military bombing at a location given as Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
November 5, 2023

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has said that dropping a “nuclear bomb” on Gaza is “an option,” according to local media.

Eliyahu, a minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, said that “one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the Strip,” daily Times of Israel reported.

Speaking in a radio interview, Eliyahu also “voices his objection to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

“We wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid,” the minister said, adding that “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.”

The far-right minister also said that the Palestinian population “can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.”

He added: “Anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth".

'Extremists in the government'

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid called for Eliyahu’s dismissal over his remarks.

Lapid dubbed it as “a shocking and crazy statement by an irresponsible minister.”

“He harmed the families of the abductees, harmed Israeli society and harmed our international standing,” he said the social media platform X.

“The presence of the extremists in the government endangers us and the success of the war goals – defeating Hamas and returning all the kidnapped,” the opposition leader added.

He also stressed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “must fire him this morning.”

Hour after the statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended the heritage minister from government meetings indefinitely, the premier’s office said.

RelatedQ&A: For every 1 Jewish Zionist, there are 30 Christian Zionists, and Netanyahu exploits this
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us