Israel detains Palestinian resistance icon in occupied West Bank
The 23-year-old Ahed Tamimi was arrested "on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih" near Ramallah, an army spokesman said.
Ahed Tamimi served eight months in an Israeli prison for slapping two Israeli soldiers. / Photo: AFP Archive
November 6, 2023

Israeli army have detained Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi in the occupied West Bank town of Nabi Saleh, according to her mother.

“Ahed, 23, was arrested in a raid on our house,” Nariman Tamimi, said on Monday.

She said Israeli forces searched the house and confiscated the cellular phones of the family.

"Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih" near Ramallah, an army spokesman said.

"Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning."

Her father Bassem Tamimi was arrested by Israeli forces during a raid in the town last week.

'Symbol of resistance' In 2017, Tamimi was arrested by Israeli forces after a video went viral showing the young woman, then 16, pushing and hitting Israeli soldiers who tried to enter her family’s house.

She was later slapped with an eight-month jail term for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.

Tamimi has since become an international symbol of resistance against Israel’s occupation in the West Bank.

A spike in violence has claimed the lives of more than 150 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, killed by Israeli soldiers or by settlers according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
