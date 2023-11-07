“The persecution in Palestine is not a recent phenomenon; it is one of the heartbreaking consequences of our unfinished, uncompleted history,” Türkiye’s Director of Communications has reflected on the historical context of Türkiye's struggles for rights and the ongoing persecution in Palestine.

Speaking at the exhibition "Centennial Inheritance-Turkish Red Crescent Prisoner of War Letters" on Tuesday, Fahrettin Altun asserted that the tragic situation in Gaza, marked by Israel's atrocities and attempted genocide, is a disturbing manifestation of a historical order rooted in oppression and exploitation.

Altun highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unwavering commitment to ending the persecution in Gaza and promoting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

He called on the international community, world organisations, and states to stand against the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and to assume their shared responsibility in addressing the crisis.

The "Centennial Inheritance-Turkish Red Crescent Prisoner of War Letters" exhibition, jointly organised by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the Turkish Red Crescent, and TRT, was inaugurated at the Anatolian Exhibition Hall of the Nation's Library.

Altun's speech underscored the Turkish nation's determination to play a constructive role in resolving regional conflicts and advancing the cause of justice and peace on the global stage.

“Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye is dedicated to leading by example, following a people-centred foreign policy approach that prioritises stability, peace, and security,” he said.

“This land, this territory, and this civilization on which we have risen are essentially the result of the struggles and wars waged in defence of rights throughout history.”

He called on the global public, international organisations, and states to oppose the human tragedy in Gaza and to take responsibility, adding that Türkiye will set an example for international actors with a “people-oriented, stabilising foreign policy based on peace and security.”

Türkiye's historical role in promoting peace

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan also graced the opening ceremony of the "Centennial Inheritance-Turkish Red Crescent Prisoner of War Letters" exhibition at the Nation's Library, where she commemorated Türkiye's National Struggle and its historical significance.

During her speech, she underscored Türkiye's enduring unity, its value in a troubled region, and expressed concern about the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, condemning the Israeli military's actions as a grave violation of international law.

“Just like our ancestors, we have no other goal but to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, Ukraine, Al Quds, Yemen, Baghdad, Aleppo and Damascus. Our hearts cannot accept the massacring of innocents and the showering of bullets and bombs on children, women and the elderly in Gaza, Yemen, Somalia, Al Quds, Arakan or elsewhere,” she said.

Erdogan concluded by emphasising Türkiye’s commitment to working towards lasting peace in various conflict zones around the world.