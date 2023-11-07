TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye's Altun advocates for independent Palestinian state amid Gaza atrocities
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun calls for global solidarity to end the suffering in Gaza and promote the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Türkiye's Altun advocates for independent Palestinian state amid Gaza atrocities
Altun called on the international community, world organisations, and states to stand against the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and to assume their shared responsibility in addressing the crisis. / Photo: AA Archive
November 7, 2023

“The persecution in Palestine is not a recent phenomenon; it is one of the heartbreaking consequences of our unfinished, uncompleted history,” Türkiye’s Director of Communications has reflected on the historical context of Türkiye's struggles for rights and the ongoing persecution in Palestine.

Speaking at the exhibition "Centennial Inheritance-Turkish Red Crescent Prisoner of War Letters" on Tuesday, Fahrettin Altun asserted that the tragic situation in Gaza, marked by Israel's atrocities and attempted genocide, is a disturbing manifestation of a historical order rooted in oppression and exploitation.

Altun highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unwavering commitment to ending the persecution in Gaza and promoting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

He called on the international community, world organisations, and states to stand against the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and to assume their shared responsibility in addressing the crisis.

Reiterating that Israel's atrocities, massacres, and attempted genocide in Gaza are a reflection of a historical order characterised by oppression and plunder, Altun said Türkiye strives both to put an end to the persecution in Gaza as soon as possible and to establish an independent Palestinian state, “with Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of 1967 borders.”

The "Centennial Inheritance-Turkish Red Crescent Prisoner of War Letters" exhibition, jointly organised by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the Turkish Red Crescent, and TRT, was inaugurated at the Anatolian Exhibition Hall of the Nation's Library.

Altun's speech underscored the Turkish nation's determination to play a constructive role in resolving regional conflicts and advancing the cause of justice and peace on the global stage.

“Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye is dedicated to leading by example, following a people-centred foreign policy approach that prioritises stability, peace, and security,” he said.

“This land, this territory, and this civilization on which we have risen are essentially the result of the struggles and wars waged in defence of rights throughout history.”

He called on the global public, international organisations, and states to oppose the human tragedy in Gaza and to take responsibility, adding that Türkiye will set an example for international actors with a “people-oriented, stabilising foreign policy based on peace and security.”

Türkiye's historical role in promoting peace

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan also graced the opening ceremony of the "Centennial Inheritance-Turkish Red Crescent Prisoner of War Letters" exhibition at the Nation's Library, where she commemorated Türkiye's National Struggle and its historical significance.

During her speech, she underscored Türkiye's enduring unity, its value in a troubled region, and expressed concern about the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, condemning the Israeli military's actions as a grave violation of international law.

“Just like our ancestors, we have no other goal but to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, Ukraine, Al Quds, Yemen, Baghdad, Aleppo and Damascus. Our hearts cannot accept the massacring of innocents and the showering of bullets and bombs on children, women and the elderly in Gaza, Yemen, Somalia, Al Quds, Arakan or elsewhere,” she said.

Erdogan concluded by emphasising Türkiye’s commitment to working towards lasting peace in various conflict zones around the world.

RelatedThere is no 'Palestinian issue' but an 'Israeli issue': Fahrettin Altun
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us