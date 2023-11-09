Officials from Western and Arab nations, the United Nations and nongovernmental organisations have been gathering in Paris for a conference on how to provide aid to civilians in Gaza during Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for a “humanitarian pause” in the war, wants Thursday's conference to address the besieged Palestinian enclave's growing needs including food, water, health supplies, electricity and fuel.

Over 50 nations are expected to attend including several European countries, the United States and regional powers like Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf countries, the French presidency said.

Also attending is Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. But Israeli authorities won't participate in the conference.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the UN's top aid official and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to provide details about urgent needs in Gaza.

The discussions will also include financial support and other ways to help Gaza's civilians.

More than 1.5 million people — or about 70 percent of Gaza's population — have fled their homes, and an estimated $1.2 billion is needed to respond to the crisis in Palestinian areas.

US policy on conflict

The United States has given Israel its unequivocal support in its war on Gaza, though it wants its ally not to besiege or reoccupy Gaza, and to mitigate the deepening humanitarian crisis.

Washington has backed Israel's rejection of a ceasefire in the war, and also stands with Israel in its aggression on Gaza following Hamas' October 7 attacks.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says Israel's aerial bombardment and house-to-house ground invasion has killed more than 10,500 people, most of them children and women.

"Ultimately, the only way to ensure that this crisis never happens again is to begin setting the conditions for durable peace and security, and to frame our diplomatic efforts now with that in mind," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after a Group of 7 meeting in Japan.

While several countries around the world and UN agencies have called for a ceasefire, the G7 foreign ministers called in their joint statement for "humanitarian pauses and corridors" — in line with US policy on the conflict.

At the same time, Blinken laid out the United States' clearest boundaries on the war since October 7, telling Israel Washington believes there should be "no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza — not now, not after the war".

His comments appeared to indicate that American officials may be growing more concerned over Israel's conduct of the war — even as Washington denies that it is seeking to influence its ally on its conduct.

It will also be necessary to "include the Palestinian people's voices and aspirations at the centre of post-crisis governance in Gaza" after the war, and see the territory "unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority", Blinken said.