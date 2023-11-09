Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again called upon the world to be on the right side of history, as Israel's relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza continue after a month.

"The world remains silent. The United States and the West are all silent," Erdogan said, addressing the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization on Thursday.

He noted that almost 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the last month, 73 percent of which are women and children.

Stressing that Benjamin Netanyahu's government is still continuing their military campaign, Erdogan added: "The Israeli administration continues to bomb schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, and universities, infringing on all the values of humanity."

Türkiye has been a leading actor in aid efforts, and has delivered 10 aircraft carrying over 230 tons of humanitarian aid bound for Gaza to El Arish Airport with the assistance of Egypt, he said.

"If we, as the Economic Cooperation Organization, do not raise our voices together as Muslims today, when will we raise them?" Erdogan told the 16th summit of the economic grouping in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent.

Criticising the West's attitude toward Palestinians

He called the Israeli attacks "fanaticism" that "justifies the killing of children" and criticised the West's policy toward the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"Western countries, which constantly talk about human rights and freedoms and democracy, watch all these Israeli massacres from afar," he said.

These countries and organisations cannot even call for a "ceasefire," he added.

"Those who turn a blind eye to the burning of our holy book, the Quran, under the pretext of freedom of thought, cannot even tolerate the Palestinian flag."

Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 10,500 Palestinians in a relentless bombardment of Gaza — home to 2.3 million. About 40 percent of those killed are children, according to officials.

Related Türkiye's Altun advocates for independent Palestinian state amid Gaza atrocities

Calls on sustainable stability, security in Afghanistan

The ECO should put joint efforts to establish long-term stability and security in Afghanistan, Erdogan said, highlighting his country's humanitarian aid to help people affected by earthquakes in western Herat province.

"On Tuesday, our kindness train carrying about 510 tons of food, health, clothing, and other relief supplies departed for Afghanistan."

Last month, a series of earthquakes in Afghanistan's Herat province, which borders Iran , killed approximately 2,500 people, prompting Afghan authorities to request international assistance.

Erdogan also touched upon the Cyprus issue, noting that the ECO has the responsibility to make the voices of the Turkish Cypriots, who are unjustly oppressed and isolated by illegal practices.

"In this regard, I once again reiterate my call for the establishment and development of relations with the Turkish Cypriots in all fields," he added.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.