TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye dispatches a ship full of medical humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza
A cargo ship loaded with nearly 500 tons of crucial humanitarian aid, including medical aid equipment, departs from Izmir Alsancak Port as the Palestinian enclave faces a dire humanitarian crisis worsened by prolonged Israeli bombardments.
Türkiye dispatches a ship full of medical humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza
This situation makes aid deliveries from countries like Türkiye a critical lifeline to Gaza, which has been under relentless attack by Israel since October 7.   / Photo: AA
November 10, 2023

A ship carrying life-saving humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the besieged Gaza from Türkiye left from the Aegean province of Izmir.

Medical supplies and ambulances were loaded onto the cargo ship, which anchored at Izmir’s Alsancak Port late on Thursday.

After the loading was completed, the ship left port to head to Al Arish, Egypt, close to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing into the embattled enclave, early Friday.

Nearly 500 tons of aid equipment, including medicine, medical devices, eight field hospitals, 20 ambulances, and medical consumables, will be delivered to Gaza through Egypt, as previously announced by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Already hit by a 16-year Israeli blockade, since the start of the current conflict over a month ago, Gaza has been cut off from water, electricity, and fuel supplies, with many hospitals having to shut down as a result.

This situation makes aid deliveries from countries like Türkiye a critical lifeline to Gaza, which has been under relentless attack by Israel since October 7, in the wake of an attack by Hamas on Israel.

RelatedAt least 100 aid trucks need to enter Gaza daily: Turkish Red Crescent

Bombing Al Shifa hospital

A World Health Organization spokesperson has said that Al Shifa hospital had been "coming under bombardment", adding that 20 hospitals in Gaza were now out of action entirely.

Earlier, Palestinian government in Gaza said an Israeli strike on the territory's largest hospital killed 13 people.

"Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al Shifa compound today" in central Gaza City, a government statement said.

Asked about the strike on the hospital courtyard, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said: "I haven't got the detail on Al Shifa but we do know they are coming under bombardment".

RelatedLive blog: Gaza's Al Shifa hospital 'under bombardment' — WHO

Israel's continuous bombing of the besieged city

In a statement on Friday, the media office in Gaza said some 40,000 house units in the besieged enclave were completely destroyed by the Israeli army.

It also said around 32,000 tonnes of explosives were dropped on Gaza since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza on October 7.

The estimated preliminary losses in the housing sector and infrastructure are estimated to be $2 billion each, the government media office said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Over 10,500 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed since the recent fighting started. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

RelatedInternational efforts intensify for Gaza aid as humanitarian crisis deepens
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us