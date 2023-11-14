Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the UN Mideast envoy have discussed the human tragedy in Gaza.

In a phone call on Tuesday with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Fidan stressed that it is necessary to implement a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said a solution to the Palestinian issues is possible within the framework of UN resolutions and accepted international parameters. "A full ceasefire must be achieved immediately," he said.

"Following this, action must be taken to establish a lasting and just peace," Fidan was quoted as saying by the diplomatic sources.

Calling the humanitarian tragedy "unacceptable," Fidan told Wennesland that more efforts should be made to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Turkish, Australian foreign ministers discuss Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also spoke to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on Tuesday and discussed recent developments in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two exchanged views on the current situation in Gaza, where attacks on Palestinian civilians have risen, and tension is escalating, said the sources.

Fidan stressed to Wong the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

Addressing the risk of conflicts spreading to the region, Fidan stressed that Israel's indiscriminate targeting of Gaza, including bombing hospitals and schools, constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

He also emphasised the importance of the international community sending the right messages to Israel to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As the Israeli attacks on Gaza near their 40th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 women and children, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.