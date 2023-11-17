TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mavi Marmara humanitarian flotilla set to reach aid to Gaza again
The Mavi Marmara Association initiates an independent civil mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, recalling the tragic events of 2010 when Israeli forces killed 10 Turkish activists on the aid flotilla.
Mavi Marmara humanitarian flotilla set to reach aid to Gaza again
A flotilla of ships is en route to Gaza to deliver essential humanitarian aid and support. / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

The Mavi Marmara Freedom and Solidarity Association will launch another flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We are setting out again towards Gaza as a civil and independent movement in line with the decision we made with the International Freedom Flotilla, of which we are a member,” the association said on its website.

“Our actions against the naval blockade in Gaza adhere to the principles of nonviolence and non-violent resistance," it added.

The association pointed out that Israel initiated a significant brutality in Gaza with mosques, schools, hospitals and all civilian settlements coming under attack.

It emphasised that Israel has persisted with the onslaught, disregarding decisions and warnings from the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, thereby ignoring the international conscience.

RelatedIsraeli forces destroy Mavi Marmara memorial in Gaza

Members of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition have held meetings in London to plan the next flotilla from Europe to Gaza, which is scheduled to sail next year in an attempt to break the naval blockade imposed on Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In May 2010, Israeli forces killed 10 Turkish activists on the Mavi Marmara aid flotilla, which was headed for Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

In the aftermath of the attack, Türkiye demanded an official apology from Israel, compensation for the families of those killed, and the lifting of Israel’s Gaza blockade.

In 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over the incident to Türkiye’s then-Prime Minister and now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In addition to the compensation, Israel has agreed to Türkiye’s humanitarian presence in besieged Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us