WORLD
3 MIN READ
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops grim 10,000 mark: UN body
The vast majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide-area impact such as shells, missiles and cluster munitions, the United Nations says.
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops grim 10,000 mark: UN body
"Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine," says Danielle Bell, who heads the UN monitoring mission. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 21, 2023

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's offensive started in February 2022, with about half of recent deaths occurring far behind the front lines, said the UN Human Rights Office.

The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said on Tuesday it expects the real toll to be "significantly higher" than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.

This includes events in the first months after the invasion, such as the battle for control of Mariupol, where residents reported high civilian casualties.

"Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine," said Danielle Bell, who heads the monitoring mission.

"The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, now entering into its 21st month, risks evolving into a protracted conflict, with the severe human cost being painful to fathom," she said.

RelatedUN investigators detail 'war crimes' committed in Ukraine

'Deaths beyond the frontlines'

The vast majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide-area impact such as shells, missiles and cluster munitions, the United Nations said.

Close to half of the deaths in the last three months have occurred far beyond the front lines, the UN said, attributing this to Russian forces' use of long-range missiles and the late explosion of abandoned ordinances.

Older people who may be unable or unwilling to relocate to safer places make up a disproportionate fraction of those killed in Ukraine, the UN data showed.

More than a third of the victims whose ages were confirmed were over 60, it showed, whereas this age group constitutes just a quarter of the total population.

RelatedAbout 13,000 Ukraine soldiers killed in war with Russia: Zelenskyy aide
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us