The presidential motion to extend the authorisation for the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya for another 24 months has been submitted to the Turkish parliament.

The motion signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "The continuation of the ceasefire and the political dialogue process in Libya, and the establishment of peace and stability as a result of this process, are of great importance for Türkiye."

"The risks and threats arising from Libya persist for Türkiye and the entire region. In case of the resumption of attacks against the legitimate government, Türkiye’s interests in both the Mediterranean basin and North Africa will be adversely affected," the motion submitted to the parliament on Friday noted.

"Preventing the resumption of conflicts holds significance to ensure the conclusion of military and political negotiations conducted under the auspices of the UN,” it added.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.