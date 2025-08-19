During a White House discussion on Ukraine on Tuesday, Donald Trump presented himself as a master negotiator, claiming he prefers lasting peace over temporary ceasefires, and asserting that he has ended six wars since his presidency began.
Yet a closer look at the conflicts Trump has cited paints a far more complicated picture. His record of peacemaking is mixed at best, with several of the conflicts he claims to have resolved still experiencing violence or political deadlock.
The Trump administration has said it helped settle disputes between Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia.
But on the ground, these conflicts tell a different story.
DRC–Rwanda
Fighting between government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in DRC has dragged on for years, fueled by ethnic tensions and competition over resources.
Despite international mediation efforts, the conflict remains unresolved. Just last week, Rwandan-backed rebels missed a key peace deal deadline in Doha, showing that lasting peace is far from achieved.
The Trump administration has claimed to play a role in ending hostilities, but the continued violence contradicts any notion of a fully settled conflict.
Egypt–Ethiopia
Similarly, tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia centre on Ethiopia’s construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile, which Cairo argues could significantly reduce its water supply.
Negotiations have been slow and inconclusive, leaving the dispute unresolved and raising fears of future escalation.
Trump and his administration have suggested involvement in fostering dialogue, yet no breakthrough agreement has been reached.
India–Pakistan
Tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir flared frequently, with both sides exchanging strikes and accusations. In May, violence escalated sharply.
The Trump administration claimed to have mediated a ceasefire, presenting it as a diplomatic win.
On May 10, after clashes between India and Pakistan, Trump announced: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence.”
However, the Indian government rejected the notion that Trump played any meaningful role in halting the fighting, highlighting that the so-called US-brokered resolution was largely symbolic.
Pakistan, however, has not contested Trump's claims and even nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the hostilities.
Serbia–Kosovo
Relations between Serbia and Kosovo remain tense decades after Kosovo declared independence in 2008.
While Trump has credited himself with averting war between the two, Serbia has denied any plans for armed conflict, suggesting the crisis was never as imminent as claimed.
US officials have praised diplomatic engagement, but the absence of a formal conflict makes Trump’s peacemaker claims questionable.
Iran–Israel
The longstanding hostility between Iran and Israel includes threats over nuclear capabilities, regional influence, and military actions.
The US had conducted strikes with bunker-buster bombs on military and nuclear facilities before pressing Tehran to accept a ceasefire, further complicating the narrative of Trump as a peacemaker.
On Israel and Iran, Trump wrote, “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire.”
Despite Trump’s claims of resolving the conflict, these aggressive measures indicate that the “peace deals” were more about exerting pressure than settling hostilities.
Cambodia-Thailand
In late July 2025, border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand killed dozens and displaced hundreds of thousands. Both sides blamed each other for the fighting, which included landmine explosions and artillery exchanges.
The Trump administration claimed to intervene diplomatically to help halt the conflict. Malaysia and China also helped mediate the talks.
Trump described efforts to halt three days of border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia: “The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation!”
A ceasefire was indeed announced on July 28, but reports of violations and ongoing tensions show the truce remains fragile.
Peace over ceasefire?
While Trump now insists that he avoids ceasefires in favour of broader peace agreements, his own statements tell a different story.
MSNBC, the US television news station, highlighted Trump repeatedly calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine in the weeks leading up to his meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy.
Yet, in Alaska last week, Trump met with Putin, who demanded that Ukraine cede territory in the southeast before any ceasefire could be negotiated. By Monday’s meetings with European leaders, Trump claimed he was no longer seeking a ceasefire.
“If you look at the six deals that I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn’t do any ceasefires,” Trump told Zelenskyy, adding, “I don’t think you need a ceasefire.”
Though he casts himself as the architect of multiple peace deals, most conflicts remained unresolved. And in Gaza, Israel continues its genocidal war on Palestinians with the full backing of Trump.