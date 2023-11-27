TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan to attend NATO meeting, hold bilateral talks in Brussels
The two-day visit will focus on "a comprehensive evaluation of the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic as well as the developments in Balkans" as Turkish top diplomat visits Brussels amid the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Photo: AA / Others
November 27, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Brussels on November 28-29 to attend a NATO meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Over the next two days, NATO foreign ministers will gather at the NATO headquarters to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as growing strategic competition.

"As the war in Ukraine continues and the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza unfolds, the meeting will allow for a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic, as well as the developments in the Balkans," the ministry said on Monday in a statement.

"The first session of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers will also be held during the meeting," it said.

Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
