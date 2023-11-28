WORLD
2 MIN READ
Google urges governments to embrace AI as innovation framework
EU countries and EU lawmakers are now thrashing out the final details of a draft proposal by the European Commission and aim to get a deal on December 6.
Google urges governments to embrace AI as innovation framework
One of the biggest issues is foundation models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, which are AI systems that are trained on large sets of data. / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
November 28, 2023

Rules governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) should support innovation, Google has said, echoing pleas by a wide swath of businesses and tech groups as the European Union races to agree on AI rules next month.

Google's chief legal officer Kent Walker said on Tuesday that Europe should aim for the best AI rules, not the first AI rules.

"Technological leadership requires a balance between innovation and regulation. Not micromanaging progress, but holding actors responsible when they violate public trust," he said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a European Business Summit.

"We've long said that AI is too important not to regulate, and too important not to regulate well. The race should be for the best AI regulations, not the first AI regulations."

He called for hard trade-offs between security and openness, between data access and privacy, between explainability and accuracy, with proportionate, risk-based rules that build on existing regulations and give businesses the confidence they need to keep investing in AI innovation.

EU countries and EU lawmakers are now thrashing out the final details of a draft proposal by the European Commission and aim to get a deal on December 6.

One of the biggest issues is foundation models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, which are AI systems that are trained on large sets of data, with the ability to learn from new data to perform a variety of tasks.

Business group DigitalEurope and 32 European digital associations last week warned the EU against over-regulating foundation models.

RelatedItaly, France and Germany reach agreement on future AI regulation
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us