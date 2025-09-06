A Lebanese minister said an army plan to confine weapons to state authority consists of five phases.

“There is a broad national consensus on the necessity of placing all arms under state authority,” Minister of the Displaced Kamal Chehadeh said in a televised interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hadath channel on Saturday.

The Lebanese government approved the army’s plan on Friday for a state monopoly of weapons, but decided to keep its contents and deliberations confidential.

Chehadeh said the plan, themed “Shield of the Nation”, consists of five integrated phases.

The first phase will be applied to the area south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, while the second will cover the area south of the Awali River, he said.

The Awali River lies north of the city of Sidon, 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of the Litani River, which runs 29 kilometres from the Israeli border.

Chehadeh did not provide details on the remaining phases but indicated that the plan includes field measures such as raids in targeted areas.

“A clear timetable has been set for the first stage, with all of the army’s resources currently focused on south of the Litani,” he said. “Lebanon’s military needs have been communicated to allied countries, with Washington increasing its support for the army.”