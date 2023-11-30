TÜRKİYE
Turkish parliament extends mandate of troops in Libya
The motion authorising the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya for another 24 months points out the crucial role in maintaining the ceasefire and political dialogue as well as establishing peace in Libya.
November 30, 2023

A Turkish presidential motion to extend the authorisation for the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya for another 24 months was approved by parliament.

The motion, which was submitted to parliament last Friday, extends the mandate of Turkish troops beginning January 2.

"The continuation of the ceasefire and the political dialogue process in Libya, and the establishment of peace and stability as a result of this process, are of great importance for Türkiye," according to the motion approved by Parliament on Thursday.

"The risks and threats arising from Libya persist for Türkiye and the entire region. In case of the resumption of attacks against the legitimate government, Türkiye’s interests in both the Mediterranean basin and North Africa will be adversely affected," it said.

"Preventing the resumption of conflicts holds significance to ensure the conclusion of military and political negotiations conducted under the auspices of the UN,” it added.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

