Thursday, November 30, 2023

2030 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a further extension to a truce that has paused fighting between Hamas and Israel in Gaza for seven days, as the hours ticked down to its expiry.

"Clearly, we want to see this process continue to move forward," he told reporters in Tel Aviv following a visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank. "We want an eighth day and beyond."

Blinken also said, "Massive loss of civilian live, displacement" in northern Gaza should not be repeated in southern Gaza.

However, he continued to voice US opposition to a permanent ceasefire that would end hostilities in the besieged Gaza.

1945 GMT — Gaza integral part of Palestine, we reject schemes for its separation: Palestinian President Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Gaza is an “integral” part of the Palestinian state during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah.

He rejected “any acceptance or collaboration with Israel's schemes to segregate” the coastal enclave.

Abbas underscored “the imperative of maintaining the current ceasefire in Gaza and achieving a comprehensive cessation of Israeli aggression to protect civilians from the air strikes and violence perpetrated by the Israeli military,” according to the Palestine news agency, WAFA.

He “emphasised the critical need for a swift increase in humanitarian, medical, and food assistance, as well as the provision of water, electricity, and fuel,” it said.

1952 GMT — More Israeli hostages released in extended Gaza truce

Palestinian resistance group Hamas released two Israeli women, with further Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners expected to be freed under an extended truce that has paused weeks of deadly fighting.

With the current truce set to expire early Friday, international bodies have called for a lasting halt to the devastating assault on Gaza.

1915 GMT — ICC prosecutor visits Israel

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan visited Israel "at the request and invitation" of the survivors and families of the victims of Hamas's October 7 attacks, the ICC said.

"The visit, while not investigative in nature, represents an important opportunity to express sympathy for all victims and engage in dialogue," the court wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Khan is also due to travel to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank where he will meet with senior Palestinian officials, the ICC said.

Opening its doors in 2002, the ICC is the world's only independent court set up to probe the gravest offences including genocide, war crimes and c rimes against humanity.

It opened an investigation into Israel as well as Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories in 2021.

1853 GMT — US' top diplomat Blinken meets Palestinian president in Ramallah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed efforts to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza in a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah,” according to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller .

“Secretary Blinken discussed ongoing efforts to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including through maximizing humanitarian pauses,” Miller said.

The top US diplomat “condemned extremist violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and said he would continue to insist on full accountability for those responsible,” the spokesperson pointed out.

1500 GMT — Israel army says two Israeli hostages handed to Red Cross in Gaza

The Israeli military said that two Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, after an extension to a truce in the enclave between Hamas and Israel.

The two women "are on their way to Israeli territory", it said in a statement. "In the next few hours, additional Israeli hostages are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross," it added.

1340 GMT — Blinken says Gaza truce 'producing results', should continue

Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli leaders that a temporary truce in their war with Hamas was "producing results" and should continue.

Blinken, on his third trip to the region since the conflict erupted nearly eight weeks ago, also stressed it was "imperative" to protect civilians in the besieged Gaza should fighting resume.

"We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families," Blinken said in his meeting with Herzog.

1030 GMT — COP28 opens with moment of silence for civilians killed in Gaza war

The UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the conflict in Gaza.

Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian foreign minister who chaired the previous COP talks in Egypt last year, urged delegates to "stand for a moment of silence" in memory of two climate diplomats who recently died "as well as all civilians who have perished during the current conflict in Gaza."

1024 GMT — Israeli army intercepts target from Lebanon, Israel says

The Israeli military said it intercepted an "aerial target" that crossed from Lebanon, in an incident that jolted the calm prevailing at the frontier since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel agreed a temporary truce.

Reuters witnesses heard blasts along the southeastern Lebanese frontier. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for any attacks from Lebanon.

Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah had been trading fire across the border for weeks. Other groups, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, also launched attacks from Lebanon against Israel during the conflict.

1020 GMT — 'My heart ached in extreme,' says Japan's crown prince on child victims in Gaza

In rare comments of concern, Japan's Crown Prince Fumihito has said he felt "extreme" pain seeing children victims during the conflict in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"My heart ached in the extreme" after many children fell victim during the war in Gaza, the Japanese crown prince said.

Fumihito made the comments during a conversation with journalists earlier this week but was publicised on Thursday when he marked his 58th birthday. According to Tokyo-based Kyodo News, reporters asked Fumihito about "notable" events of the past year.

0945 GMT — Hamas is far from falling apart in southern Gaza: Former Israeli premier

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak stated that the Hamas movement is far from falling apart in the southern Gaza and retains its capabilities in the north.

In an article published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Tuesday, Barak wrote, "About two months into the war, Israel is nearing a decisive junction. Israeli forces have made considerable gains in the northern Gaza, but Hamas is far from falling apart in Gaza's south and maintains capabilities in the north as well."

He added, "If we wish to survive in our tough environment, completing the mission of dismantling Hamas' military and governmental capabilities is critical, even in the face of external pressure. But months and perhaps more will be required to achieve this."

0809 GMT — 3 killed, 6 injured in Jerusalem shooting attack

Three people, including a woman, were killed and six others injured in a shooting attack in West Jerusalem, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Police said two suspects "implicated in the shootings were neutralised on the spot" after the attack near a bus stop in West Jerusalem, where there are no checkpoints guarding entrance to the city.

Two of the injured are said to be in serious condition.

0734 GMT — South Africa calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) party called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Hundreds of people from political parties, NGOs, and government officials marched through the streets of Johannesburg to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People commemorated under the theme "Unite Against Genocide, Ceasefire Now."

"This march is important because it's a fight against the genocide," ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the right to self-determination for Palestinians.

0624 GMT — Israel says it received new list of hostages to be released

The Israeli government said it received a new list of women and children hostages in Gaza to be released by Hamas in exchange for a one-day extension of the truce.

"A short time ago, Israel was given a list of women and children in accordance with the terms of the agreement, and therefore the truce will continue," said the statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, without specifying the number of hostages to be released.

The truce, initially agreed last Friday, has brought a temporary halt to fighting for an exchange of hostages and prisoners. The total number of freed hostages stands at 102 people, including 70 Israelis, from around 240 taken to Gaza after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack.

0455 GMT — Israel and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have agreed to extend the truce in Gaza for a seventh day.

Israel's military also said that the truce will continue "in light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing hostages, and subject to the terms of the agreement."

Mediator Qatar confirmed that Israel and Hamas agreed to another day of temporary truce, which was set to end Thursday morning. The announcement came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Wednesday night, and with growing pressure for an extension of the pause.

The truce agreement has brought a temporary halt to fighting that began on October 7 when Hamas fighters broke through Gaza's militarised border into Israel.

0446 GMT — World Health Organization delivers fuel to 2 hospitals in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it delivered fuel to two hospitals in the northern Gaza.

Since Israel began its onslaught on Gaza on October 7, it has barred the entry of fuel into the enclave. But small amounts have been brought into Gaza under UN supervision in recent days, of which very limited quantities have reached its northern parts.

"The WHO and partners delivered 7,000 litres of fuel to Al Ahli Arab Hospital and 3,500 liters to Al Sahaba Hospital in northern Gaza," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He also said the convoy that reached the two hospitals delivered health supplies as well, including medication and surgical kits.

0200 GMT — No decision on extending truce, swap deals

International pressure is growing on Israel and Hamas to extend a truce on after another exchange of captives for Palestinians and humanitarian aid was delivered to besieged Gaza.

Israeli "War Council" meanwhile concluded its meeting with no decision on extending the pause, TRT World understands. Some Israeli media outlets citing source said "Hamas' list of the new batch of captives does not meet the agreed-upon standards."

The truce is set to expire at 7am [Gaza time / 0500 GMT].

0200 GMT — Hamas tells fighters in Gaza to be ready to resume battle

Hamas's armed wing told its fighters in the Gaza to be ready to resume battles with Israel if a temporary truce is not renewed.

"The Al Qassam Brigades asks its active forces to maintain high combat readiness in the last hours of the truce," the resistance group said in a statement. Fighters should "remain on such footing unless an official statement is issued confirming the extension of the truce," the statement added.

Hamas also said Israel declined to receive seven women and child captives and the bodies of three others who were killed during Israel's bombardment of the enclave in exchange for a temporary truce extension.

0149 GMT — China calls for two-state solution

China has called on the United Nations Security Council to formulate a timetable and roadmap for a two-state solution to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.

The proposal was laid out in a position paper on the Gaza conflict released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and as China took over the rotating presidency of the Security Council for November.

The Security Council needs to intensify its diplomatic mediation, relaunch the two-state solution and convene a "more authoritative and effective" international peace conference as soon as possible, the paper said.

0155 GMT — Activist Ahed Tamimi among Palestinians freed by Israel

ProminentPalestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was among 30 Palestinians freed by Israel under a temporary truce between Israel and the resistance group Hamas, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Israeli troops earlier this month arrested Tamimi, regarded in the occupied West Bank as a hero since she was a teenager, on suspicion of inciting violence.

Her mother has denied the allegation and said it was based on a fake social media post.

2330 GMT — Israeli soldiers convert Palestinian building in Gaza into synagogue: report

Israeli soldiers have converted a Palestinian building into a Jewish synagogue during their ground operation in northern Gaza, local media reported.

The Jerusalem Post said that "Israeli soldiers have established a synagogue in the heart of the Gaza Strip during the ground invasion."

The newspaper did not specify the location of the converted building but published photos of the entrance, which features a large sign that reads "Abraham Temple." Other photos showed the interior with seats and a table with Jewish religious books on it.

2100 GMT — Hamas ready to exchange all Israeli soldiers for all Palestinians

A senior Hamas official has said the resistance group was ready to release all the Israeli soldiers it is holding captive in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israel, amid negotiations to extend a truce in Israel's war on Gaza.

"We are ready to release all soldiers in exchange for all our prisoners," Hamas official and former Gaza health minister Bassem Naim told a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

The offer came as Hamas released 16 captives from Gaza ahead of expiry of truce and swap deal. Palestinians freed from Israeli jails included 16 minors and 14 women, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

2140 GMT –– Israel frees 30 Palestinians; Hamas releases 10 Israeli captives and 4 Thais

A group of 10 Israeli captives and four Thais freed by Hamas in Gaza have arrived in Egypt, state-linked television showed, as negotiations intensified for an extension to a truce pausing fighting in the Palestinian territory.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the released captives were on their way to Israel through Egyptian territory.

"10 Israeli citizens are being released as part of the agreement, including five dual citizens: a Dutch dual citizen, who is also a minor - three German dual citizens - one American dual citizen," Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said, adding that two Russian citizens and four Thais were also released. He added that 30 Palestinians had been released from Israeli prisons in exchange.

2200 GMT — US top diplomat Blinken arrives in Israel to discuss truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv, his third trip to the region since the October 7 Hamas blitz on Israel. Blinken is set to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss extending the temporary truce.

During his trip, Blinken is also expected to visit the Israeli-occupied West Bank and will likely meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a Palestinian official said.

2115 GMT — Hamas unsatisfied with Israeli truce extension proposals: AFP

A Hamas source said, hours before a truce in Israel's war on Gaza was set to expire, that the Palestinian resistance group was not satisfied with Israel's proposals for another extension.

"What is being proposed in the discussions to extend the truce is not the best," the source told AFP news agency.

The source added that the talks were focused on an extension of "two days or more" of the pause which has seen daily exchanges of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and aid deliveries into besieged Gaza.

2109 GMT — Biden urged to condemn Israeli killings of Palestinian children in West Bank

A Muslim American advocacy group has urged President Joe Biden to condemn Israel's killings of two Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.

Adam Samer al Ghoul, 8, and Basil Suleiman Abu al Wafa, 15, were fatally shot by Israeli forces during an 18-hour raid in Jenin that also saw major destruction in the city and its refugee camp.

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Biden "should condemn the killing of Palestinian children in the same way that he rightly condemns violence targeting others."

For our live updates from Wednesday (November 29), click here.