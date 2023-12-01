TÜRKİYE
Türkiye showcases environmental policies at COP28 climate summit
Türkiye's Communications Directorate presents waste management, renewable energy policies at COP28 climate summit which attracts over 180 heads of state and government from across the globe.
Participants showed great interest in the booth where videos highlighting Türkiye's policies on environment, climate change, and zero waste are displayed on LED screens. / Photo: AA
December 1, 2023

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has showcased the country's environmental policies at the 2023 edition of the UN climate change summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Communications Directorate opened a booth to present Türkiye's waste management, renewable energy policies and the zero-waste initiative, launched under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan.

Participants showed great interest in the booth where videos highlighting Türkiye's policies on environment, climate change, and zero waste are displayed on LED screens.

The Communications Directorate also displayed the books titled Türkiye's Green Development Initiative and Türkiye's Zero Waste Journey for a Habitable World.

The COP28 climate summit is attracting over 180 heads of state and government from across the globe. Noteworthy is the substantial number of attendance requests, exceeding 500,000 participants.

The conference is set to continue until December 12 at Expo City Dubai, which the country describes as a smart and futuristic destination for business and innovation.

