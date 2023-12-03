The majority of American women and young adults disapprove of Israel's attacks on Gaza, a survey of 1,013 respondents by US-based pollster Gallup suggests.

The results from the survey conducted last month and released this week indicate that 52 percent of women and 67 percent of adults aged 18-34 do not support Israel's attacks.

While 44 percent of women supported Israel's attacks, this figure rose to 59 percent for men, while 37 percent of adult males opposed the bombardment.

Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander and Native American respondents were more likely to disapprove of the attacks with 64 percent, whereas 61 percent of white participants supported them.

In terms of party affiliation, 63 percent of Democrats disapproved of Israel's onslaught, with 36 percent supporting it, while 71 percent of Republicans expressed approval, while only 23 percent disapproved.

Related Jewish protesters in California stage sit-in, demand ceasefire in Gaza

Too much aid to Israel

The approval rate differed little based on education, with 50 percent of college graduates approving Israel's attacks compared to 51 percent of non-graduates, while 46 percent of college graduates disapproved them as opposed to 45 percent of non-graduates.

Overall, 50 percent of respondents supported Israel's attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave, while 45 percent opposed them.

The portion of respondents who endorsed at least the current amount of the US' military aid to Israel was 67 percent, while 31 percent said the US is providing too much aid to the country.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long truce with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 15,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.