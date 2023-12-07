WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia, Papua New Guinea ink defence deal to bolster security
The security agreement between Australia and PNG stipulates that the two nations will engage in consultations in the event of a threat to peace in the Pacific or an external armed attack on either party.
Australia, Papua New Guinea ink defence deal to bolster security
This security pact, which the Australian government signed with its closest neighbor Papua New Guinea on Thursday, aims to balance China's growing power in the Pacific region. / Photo: AP
December 7, 2023

Australia and neighbouring Papua New Guinea have signed a bilateral security agreement that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and counterpart James Marape said showed the closeness of the two nations. The deal signed on Thursday is designed to bolster Papua New Guinea's internal security through more assistance in policing, defence and the judiciary as the Pacific Islands' largest nation seeks to develop its economy. Amid strategic competition between China and the United States in the region, PNG signed a defence deal with the United States in May to upgrade its military bases, and is boosting trade ties with China.

RelatedPNG says detained refugees are Australia's responsibility

"Brother and Sister Nations"

PNG's judiciary, public service and borders were established by Australia before PNG became an independent nation 48 years ago, Marape said.

Marape told reporters on Thursday the security agreement with Australia showed they were "brother and sister nations", but added PNG would not pick sides and had a foreign policy of "friends to all".

"This is a comprehensive and historic agreement. It will make it easier for Australia to help PNG address its internal security needs," Albanese told a news conference in Canberra.

He paid tribute to the support PNG's population gave to Australian service members during World War Two, and said it was a defence relationship forged through sacrifice.

"For our interests going forward, we have no closer friends than Papua New Guinea," Albanese said.

"You have always given support to us. What happens up north of your borders has deep, deep shared effect, benefit, consequences, on our region," he added.

RelatedPNG to shut Australia's detention center after court order

'Pacific-Led Stability'

The text of the agreement says that enhancing PNG's capabilities contributes to "Pacific-led regional security and stability", and that the two nations will prioritise consultations with each other on PNG's need for security-related equipment, infrastructure and training. As China has sought to boost its security presence in the Pacific Islands, signing deals to equip and train police n Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, where it is a large infrastructure lender, Australia has said security should be provided by Pacific countries. Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday that a meeting of South Pacific defence ministers, including PNG, had agreed at a meeting in the French territory of New Caledonia to consider forming a Pacific Response Group to provide assistance in emergencies.

RelatedUS, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and UK form Partners in the Blue Pacific
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us