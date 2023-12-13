Wednesday, December 13, 2023

0902 GMT –– EU chief Ursula von der Leyen urged the bloc's 27 leaders to back massive financial aid for Ukraine and Kiev's ambitions for membership talks, ahead of a crunch summit.

"We must give Ukraine what it needs to be strong today. So it can be stronger tomorrow at the table when it is negotiating a long lasting and just peace," the European Commission president told MEPs.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday.

They face a major challenge overcoming opposition from Hungary –– Russia's closest ally in the bloc –– to fresh support for Kiev almost two years after Russia's full-scale offensive.

Von der Leyen has recommended opening formal talks with Ukraine on joining the 27 nation bloc and there is a push to give Kiev 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid over the next four years.

In a bid to overcome the objections of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, von der Leyen's commission is expected to unlock 10 billion euros in EU funding Budapest.

The potential move has sparked accusations Brussels is backing down in its standoff over rule of law with Orban, but it is far from clear that the gesture will avert a dispute between leaders at the summit.

1755 GMT –– EU budget chief sees deal on $54B for Ukraine, has plan B

European Union leaders are likely to reach a deal on $54 billion for Ukraine this week because it is to come in a package with other cash that Hungary, which threatened to block it, will benefit from, EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said.

Asked if the EU had an alternative plan to provide Ukraine with the cash even if Hungary blocks the use of the common EU budget, Hahn said:

"One of the qualities of the Commission is always to have a Plan B, but honestly I don't want to speak about and speculate about Plan B because this also creates an exit opportunity."

1736 GMT –– Zelenskyy thanks Nordic countries for their ‘real support’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Nordic countries for their “real support” to his country in its war with Russia.

“Today, I want to thank each leader and country for their, for your real, huge support,” Zelenskyy said during a news conference in Oslo with his Finnish counterpart along with the Danish, Icelandic, Norwegian, and Swedish prime ministers following a meeting of the second Ukraine-Nordic summit.

During the news conference, Zelenskyy thanked Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store for Oslo’s leadership in providing defense support to Ukraine.

1043 GMT –– Ukraine, Türkiye ready to ratify free trade agreement: Kiev

Ukraine and Türkiye are ready to ratify a free trade agreement "in the nearest future" which would come into force at the beginning of 2024, Ukraine's economy ministry said.

"The free trade agreement will ... simplify logistics issues, promote the development of Ukrainian business in wartime conditions, and also open up new opportunities in Ukraine for our partners from Türkiye," the statement quoted Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as saying.

1015 GMT –– Ukraine 'can't win without help': Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot defeat Russia without support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to Oslo, as new aid from Kiev's main US and European allies remains blocked.

"You can't win without help. But you can't lose, because (all) you have (is) your country," he told reporters, following talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

1008 GMT –– Zelenskyy says EU summit will not be easy, insists Ukraine fulfilled all demands

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union summit this week would not be easy but insisted that Kiev had fulfilled all demands.

0918 GMT –– Ukraine's president arrives in Norway on unannounced visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Norwegian capital Oslo on an unannounced visit.

"I arrived in Oslo to participate in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. Together with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Sweden, we will talk about strengthening defence, political and economic cooperation, about our common future in Europe," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

Indicating that the goal of his meeting with the Nordic countries is "security and a just and durable peace on the continent," Zelenskyy said that he will also hold bilateral talks with those that will attend the summit, including King of Norway Harald V.

0431 GMT — US sanctions targeting Russia will not help Ukraine: Russian envoy

New US sanctions targeting Russia over its war in Ukraine will not help Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and are nothing more than putting "a good face on a bad game," Russia's envoy to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"The anti-Russian steps announced today (Tuesday) ... are nothing more than an attempt to put a good face on a bad game," Antonov was cited in comments posted on the Russian embassy Telegram messaging app.

"Nothing will help Zelenskyy. But the Americans risk getting even more bogged down in the quagmire of the Ukrainian conflict."

0350 GMT — Russian missile attack on Kiev injures 50

Ukraine's capital came under another missile attack, resulting in at least 50 injuries and several damaged buildings, the city's mayor said.

A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kiev at 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) as the city's air defences were activated for the second time this week.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Kitschko said on Telegram that debris from intercepted missiles fell in the eastern Dniprovskyi district, injuring at least 50 people.

0247 GMT — US announces $200M more in military aid to Ukraine

The US has announced an additional $200 million military aid package for Ukraine for its "critical" security and defence needs.

"America's commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression is unshakable," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on X.

The package includes additional air defence capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia, according to a statement by the US Department of Defence.

The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting the White House to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

0101 GMT — Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kiev

A series of powerful explosions have been heard in Kiev around 3 am [0100 GMT], three Reuters news agency witnesses reported.

Nearly simultaneously, the Kiev city military administration announced air raid alerts for the Ukrainian capital.

Five people were wounded and buildings were damaged by debris from destroyed missiles in Kiev's Dniprovskyi district, mayor of Ukrainian capital said, after earlier reports of Russian air assault on the city.

2223 GMT — Zelenskyy says allies need to send 'strong signal' of unity to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said following talks with President Joe Biden that the United States and its allies need to send a "strong signal" of unity to Russia.

"It's very important that by the end of this year, we can send a very strong signal of our unity to the aggressor," Zelenskyy told reporters after a White House meeting with Biden.

Zelenskyy said he had received "positive" signals from Congress on his military aid request, but was waiting for results.

2214 GMT —Biden tells Zelenskyy US 'will not walk away from Ukraine'

US President Joe Biden has vowed following White House talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his administration "will not walk away from Ukraine."

Biden told reporters Russian President Vladimir Putin was "banking" on the United States failing to provide further military assistance to Ukraine.

''We must prove him wrong,'' he said. ''If we don't stop Putin ... (he) will keep going.''

