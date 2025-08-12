WORLD
Syrian soldier killed in SDF infiltration attempt in Aleppo: ministry
Defence Ministry accuses YPG/PKK-led SDF of violating agreements through infiltration, shelling, and road closures in Aleppo.
A soldier from the US-led coalition stands guard during a joint US- Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

A Syrian army soldier has been killed in an attempt to repel an infiltration by SDF, dominated by the PKK/YPG terror group in Aleppo in northern Syria, the Defence Ministry has said.

“Two SDF groups attempted to infiltrate Syrian army positions in the Tel Maaz area, east of Aleppo, at around 2:35 AM local time,” the ministry’s media office said in a statement carried by the state news agency SANA on Tuesday.

The ministry said heavy clashes broke out following the “escalatory move,” resulting in the soldier’s death.

It noted that army units, “in line with engagement rules,” returned fire, foiled the infiltration attempt, and forced the SDF forces to withdraw to their original positions.

The statement said the escalation came as SDF forces continued regular shelling of army positions in Manbij and Deir Hafer.

'New consequences'

The ministry accused the SDF of intermittently closing some roads near the Lairamon roundabout in northwestern Aleppo, disregarding agreements with the Syrian government.

It called on the SDF to honour signed agreements, halt infiltrations, shelling, and provocations targeting army personnel and civilians in Aleppo city and its eastern countryside. It warned that continued actions would “lead to new consequences.”

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since last year’s ouster of Bashar al Assad after 24 years in power.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.

