WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar ethnic minority fighters seize town from military
The Three Brotherhood Alliance, consisting of minority ethnic groups, claims to have seized military positions and crucial border hubs essential for trade with China.
Myanmar ethnic minority fighters seize town from military
Members of ethnic minority armed group Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard in a temple area of a hill camp seized from Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State. / Photo: AFP
December 16, 2023

Ethnic minority fighters battling Myanmar's junta have seized a trading hub in Shan state, days after China said it had mediated a temporary ceasefire.

The three allied ethnic groups -- the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA), known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance -- said Saturday they have captured military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China, posing what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state since the Three Brotherhood Alliance launched a joint offensive late October.

On Thursday, Beijing announced a temporary ceasefire between the alliance and the Myanmar military. There have been peaceful spells in MNDAA-held areas, but clashes have continued in areas controlled by the TNLA and the AA.

The TNLA said they captured Namhsan on Friday after launching an attack in the area more than two weeks ago.

"We got the town," Brigadier-General Tar Bhone Kyaw told AFP. The TNLA posted video footage on Facebook showing leaders of the group visiting the town and talking to junta soldiers taken prisoner.

The alliance has declared previously that one of its goals is the eradication of the military regime that seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

RelatedChina mediates temporary ceasefire in Myanmar conflict

TNLA claims capture of 105-mile trade zone

Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for Myanmar's army, also told state-run TV channel MRTV on Friday that fighting was continuing around Namhsan.

According to TNLA's Tar Bhone Kyaw, the Myanmar army also lost the 105-mile trade zone, a major trading conduit on the border with China in Muse township, Shan state.

In total, the three-group alliance says they have seized 422 bases and seven towns from Myanmar's army since October 27.

The alliance's offensive has galvanised other opponents of the junta and clashes have spread to the east and the west of Myanmar. More than half a million people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

RelatedDozens more Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's shores
RelatedMyanmar rebel alliance denounces peace talks, vows to overthrow junta
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us