The European Union has firmly condemned physical attacks on journalists while exercising their profession following the violent attack that targeted an Anadolu photojournalist in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The European Union deplores the deaths of journalists, as well as of other innocent civilians, in Gaza Strip," chief foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano told Anadolu Agency in a statement on Saturday.

He stressed that the EU urges "all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians, including journalists, at all times."

The attack on Alkharouf occurred on Friday as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al Joz neighborhood near the Al Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers, as the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army the prayer entered the 10th week.

Israeli police, who set up barricades in the area, first pulled out their weapons at Alkharouf, who was covering the news, and then threw him on the ground, beating and kicking him.

He suffered severe blows resulting in injuries to his face and body and was transported by ambulance to the Makassed Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem.

The incident comes amid the over two-month Israeli attacks on Gaza, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians and dozens of journalists.

Worldwide condemnation

Alessandra Vellucci, director of the UN Information Service, urged all parties to adhere to international human rights law and ensure the protection of journalists. She said that media equipment, offices, and studios should not be targeted in attacks or reprisals.

Separately, Anthony Bellanger, head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), condemned the "violent and aggressive" attack on the Anadolu photojournalist, describing it as a nightmare.

He stressed that civilians and journalists are becoming victims of the Israeli military, with at least 64 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza since October 7.

The IFJ plans to document the cases, including the attack against Anadolu's photojournalist, for the International Criminal Court.

Committee to Protect Journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Israeli authorities to immediately cease attacking journalists, expressing deep shock over the violent assault on Alkharouf.

"The Committee to Protect Journalists is deeply shocked by reports and footage of Israeli security forces severely beating Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf and calls for transparency and timeliness by Israeli authorities as they investigate and hold those involved in attacking the journalist to account," it said.

The CPJ emphasised the pattern of attacks on journalists reporting from the occupied West Bank and Israel, urging Israeli authorities to hold those involved accountable and provide protection to journalists.

Reactions by UK, Germany

The UK urged all parties to avoid deliberate attacks on journalists, emphasising their crucial role in disseminating accurate information during times of crises.

Also, the German government expressed concern over increased attacks targeting journalists in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The German Foreign Ministry emphasised the importance of respecting freedom of the press and investigating such incidents.

Germany's Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert criticised the Israeli police's behavior in the attack on the Anadolu photojournalist, describing it as "appalling and very worrying."

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also criticised Israel's violence in a statement posted late Friday on X, recalling that two Palestinian journalists including Mustafa Alkharouf "were beaten by members of the Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem."

Noting that one of the reporters was seriously injured, the RSF called "for an end to this continuing violence against the Palestinian press."