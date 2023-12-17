TÜRKİYE
Türkiye calls on US to use influence over Israel to stop attacks on Gaza
The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasises to his American counterpart Blinken that Israel should be brought to the table to begin a political process aimed at realising a fair and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.
Fidan and Blinken also discussed regional and bilateral issues. / Photo: AA Archive
December 17, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on the US to use its influence over Israel to stop the attacks on Palestine's besieged Gaza during his talks with his American counterpart Antony Blinken.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan on Sunday discussed regional and global issues as well as Ankara-Washington relations with Blinken over the phone.

During discussions about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fidan pointed out that the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank is deteriorating and urged the US to exert pressure on Israel to halt the attacks.

The Turkish foreign minister also emphasised that Israel should be brought to the table to begin a political process aimed at realising a fair and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, following the establishment of a complete ceasefire.

According to the sources, both leaders emphasise the importance of bilateral relations in keeping with the spirit of the US-Türkiye alliance, while Sweden's NATO membership, the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, and cooperation in the defense industry were also discussed.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises field coordinator of PKK/YPG in Syria

President Erdogan, Northern Cyprus President Tatar hold talks in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar on Sunday in Istanbul.

The meeting held at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office was closed to the press.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel were also present at the meeting.

