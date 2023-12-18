WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dissident Jimmy Lai trial 'undermines confidence' in Hong Kong: EU
Millionaire Lai founded Apple Daily, a publication now closed that criticised Beijing and supported the huge pro-democracy movement that roiled Hong Kong in 2019.
Dissident Jimmy Lai trial 'undermines confidence' in Hong Kong: EU
A trial against Lai on charges of "collusion" with foreign forces began in Hong Kong on Monday. / Photo: Reuters
December 18, 2023

A trial in Hong Kong of a pro-democracy tycoon, Jimmy Lai, "undermines confidence" in the Chinese territory's rule of law and investor attractiveness, the EU has said.

"The European Union deplores the charges brought against him and journalists from Apple Daily and is monitoring the trial closely," a spokesperson for the EU's top foreign policy official Josep Borrell said.

Millionaire Lai founded Apple Daily, a publication now closed that criticised Beijing and supported the huge pro-democracy movement that roiled Hong Kong in 2019.

A trial against him on charges of "collusion" with foreign forces began in Hong Kong on Monday.

"The trial brought against him undermines confidence in the rule of law in Hong Kong and is detrimental to the city's attractiveness and its position as an international business hub," said Borrell's spokesman, Peter Stano.

The closure of Lai's Apple Daily showed how "freedom of the press and the free expression of opinions are being stifled in Hong Kong" under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the territory three years ago, he said.

Borrell's spokesman emphasised that "these freedoms are enshrined in the Basic Law" and in international commitments that Beijing made in the pact that transferred control of the former British colony back to China.

Lai, 76, is also a British citizen, and his trial is being closely watched internationally.

Representatives from foreign consulates of the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada were present to observe his trial.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us