Türkiye has remained committed to achieving its goal of becoming a greener country throughout 2023, undertaking several initiatives for a sustainable future.

Here are some important developments concerning Türkiye's environmental efforts and achievements in 2023.

Zero Waste efforts on international scale

Türkiye's zero waste project emphasises the importance of conserving natural resources, increasing recycling, and combating the disastrous effects of the climate crisis.

Following the adoption of a resolution Türkiye submitted to the 77th United Nations General Assembly titled "Promoting zero waste practices to achieve sustainable development goals," the country kicked off the observation of the very first "International Zero Waste Day" on March 30.

First Lady Emine Erdogan said at a special session of International Zero Waste Day, which she attended as a special guest of the UN secretary-general, that through the Zero Waste project, the country has saved 650 million tons of raw materials and prevented 4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions by recycling millions of tons of waste.

Related Türkiye's success on zero waste crosses borders: Turkish First Lady Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, led by his wife, within the scope of the 78th UN General Assembly held in New York in September.

First Lady Emine Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also signed the declaration of goodwill to promote the "Zero Waste Project" globally.

The first meeting of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board, held online on July 27, was also chaired by Emine Erdogan upon the proposal of Guterres.

At the first meeting, nations decided to take steps to support local and national zero waste initiatives, disseminate international good practices and success stories, and share knowledge with different countries and sectors.

Board members came together in the first meeting held face-to-face at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on October 1.

Related Waste-free life: World can overcome climate crisis - Türkiye's first lady

Net zero emission target by 2053

President Erdogan attended the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Speaking at the World Climate Action Summit in Expo City in Dubai, within the scope of the summit, Erdogan said: "Although our historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions is below 1 percent, we are taking very important steps using our own means."

The president proudly expressed that Türkiye foresees to achieve the net zero emission target by 2053.

Türkiye also updated its National Contribution Declaration, which includes greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in the context of combating the climate crisis and is a milestone in the implementation of the Paris Agreement and submitted it to the UN Secretariat on April 15.

Thus, an important step was taken by Türkiye to achieve the Paris Agreement goals, and a roadmap was developed for national actions against the climate crisis.

Türkiye aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 41 percent compared to the reference scenario by 2030, with emissions peaking in 2038 at the latest.

For greenhouse gas emission reduction and climate crisis adaptation, two separate action plans were developed: the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan (2023-2030) and the Climate Change Mitigation Action Plan (2023-2030).

The main goal of the Climate Change Mitigation Action Plan was announced as meeting the reduction target set by the updated National Contribution Declaration.

Agriculture and food security, industry, energy, urban, water resource management, biodiversity and ecosystem services, public health, tourism and cultural heritage, transportation and communication, social development, and disaster risk reduction are all included in Türkiye's National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan.

Strategic goals and adaptation actions were determined as a result of vulnerability and risk analyses for 11 sectors.

Related Türkiye committed to sustainable future with global partners: Altun

Istanbul hosted World Cities Day events

The 2023 World Cities Day program, with the theme "Financing a Sustainable Urban Future for Everyone," was held in Istanbul at the end of October, and participated by first lady Emine Erdogan and Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki.

Environment Week themed 'Clean Sea, Clean World'

Türkiye Environment Week was celebrated at the beginning of June with the theme "Clean Sea, Clean World," with activities organised by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change.

During events, the importance of preventing marine pollution and protecting coastal areas in 81 provinces was emphasised.

Renewable energy

In 2023, wind energy production set a new record for Türkiye in renewable energy.

On March 11, Türkiye's wind energy production reached an all-time high of 212,931 megawatt hours, with wind power plants ranking first with a 26.3 percent share of electricity production.

Related Türkiye sets to increase its wind energy capacity, aiming $5B investment by 2028

National Water Efficiency Mobilisation

Türkiye has been experiencing water stress due to the climate crisis. To combat the strain on water resources, the "Water Efficiency Mobilisation" was launched on January 31 at a meeting held at the Presidential Complex.

The project outlined goals of preventing water losses in homes, workplaces, and industry, creating a legal infrastructure, using modern irrigation methods in agriculture, and raising public awareness.

During the introductory meeting, a "Water Efficiency Strategy Document and Action Plan Document" was announced as part of the adaptation to the climate crisis framework.

In March, the General Directorate of Water Management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry published the "Water Efficiency Target and Implementation Guide in Buildings," prepared with the aim of achieving 25 percent water savings in buildings.

Related Is water becoming the new oil?

Agriculture and forestry developments

While the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's efforts to reduce the use of hazardous chemicals in agriculture continue, the number of active substances banned in plant protection products increased to 223 with the addition of six substances.

The National Pollinator Protection Strategy and Action Plan (UTSEP) established targets such as identifying pollinator insect species critical to agriculture and animal husbandry and ensuring their protection and continuity.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry created risk maps using relevant data as part of the artificial intelligence-supported "Fire Risk Management Project," which was implemented to predict forest fires and take the necessary precautions.

The National Afforestation Day event was celebrated on November 11 with the slogan "Breath for the Future, Breath for the Republic" on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic. As part of the celebrations, "5 million 2023" saplings were planted in 2023 locations in 81 provinces.

Related Wildfires in northwestern and central Türkiye under control

‘Green Nobel’ prize for Turkish citizen

For the first time, a Turkish citizen was deemed deserving of the Goldman Environmental Prize, also known as the "Green Nobel" due to its prestige among environmental awards given around the world.

The prize is awarded annually to people from six global regions who work to protect the environment.

Zafer Kizilkaya, chairman of the board of directors of the Mediterranean Conservation Association, received the award at a ceremony on April 24 for his fight against poaching at sea as well as his efforts to protect and monitor the ecosystem through the ranger system in special environmental protection zones, particularly the Gokova Special Environmental Protection Zone.

Further developments

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change carried out 67,381 inspections across Türkiye in the first nine months of the year, and fines totalling more than approximately $32.5 million (950 million Turkish liras) were imposed on 4,317 facilities and 25 marine vessels that polluted the environment.

The year-end target of 5 percent for wastewater reuse was exceeded as of June and reached 5.2 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) announced environmental protection expenditure statistics for 2022 in the last month of 2023, showing that environmental protection expenditures in Türkiye increased 111.4 percent on an annual basis in 2022, reaching approximately $4.8 billion (140.3 billion Turkish liras).